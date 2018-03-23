Saturday, March 24 2018, 12:11:41
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

Kangana Ranaut Marks Her 31st Birthday By Planting 31 Trees In Manali

  • IWB Post
  •  March 23, 2018

Kangana Ranaut goes all green on her birthday! The actress gifted herself and the valley of Manali a healthier and greener future. Celebrating a quiet birthday, Kangana made it special by planting 31 trees last week marking her 31st birthday.

Rangoli, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, shared a tweet that shows the actress planting saplings and enjoying a peaceful birthday. On her birthday our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet. May you live long and live a beautiful life,” read Rangoli’s tweet.

Rangoli Chandel on Twitter

On her b’day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet 🌍 …May you live long and live a beautiful life .. 😘♥️🌺 #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut

That’s quite a thoughtful gift, Kangana!

Kangana Ranaut Daily on Twitter

Kangana is all set to celebrate her birthday at a go-green drive.

Speaking of gifts, Kangana, this New Year, gifted herself and her family a swanky house in Manali.

Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year’s! 💁‍♀️🏡

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X