Kangana Ranaut Marks Her 31st Birthday By Planting 31 Trees In Manali

Kangana Ranaut goes all green on her birthday! The actress gifted herself and the valley of Manali a healthier and greener future. Celebrating a quiet birthday, Kangana made it special by planting 31 trees last week marking her 31st birthday.

Rangoli, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, shared a tweet that shows the actress planting saplings and enjoying a peaceful birthday. “On her birthday our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet. May you live long and live a beautiful life,” read Rangoli’s tweet.

Rangoli Chandel on Twitter On her b’day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet 🌍 …May you live long and live a beautiful life .. 😘♥️🌺 #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut

That’s quite a thoughtful gift, Kangana!

Kangana Ranaut Daily on Twitter Kangana is all set to celebrate her birthday at a go-green drive.

Speaking of gifts, Kangana, this New Year, gifted herself and her family a swanky house in Manali.