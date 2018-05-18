Kangana Ranaut Laughs At Jim Sarbh’s Rape Joke, Internet Reminds Them It’s Not Okay

It pains us when respected actors make insensible comments on very sensitive topics like rape. A recent video of Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh has surfaced on the Internet, where they are seen having a good time at Cannes by cracking a rape joke.

In the video that surfaced late Thursday, actor Jim is heard jokingly saying, “I’d rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says ‘Me too, I didn’t know that was an option.” At the end of the video, Kangana is seen cracking up at the joke along with rest of the people present at the after-party at Cannes.

It’s time we bring an end to the locker room talks, casual sexism, and rape jokes. From Donald Trump to Salman Khan, objectification and rape has been casually used in a conversation and people have been excused because their statements apparently were taken out of context.

Kangana, who is seen laughing at Jim’s joke, had earlier condemned Salman’s comparison of painful training to rape. During a promotional interview for his film with Anushka Sharma, Sultan, Salman had said, “When I used to walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn’t walk straight.” Kangana to this statement had reacted, “We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say, it is something which is extremely insensitive. But what I would like to say is let’s not encourage the mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by just running people down by trolling them.”

The joke after its circulation on the Internet has received major backlash.

Arnab on Twitter Feminist ” #KanganaRanaut laughs as Jim Sarbh cracks a joke about ‘rape’ at #Cannes !! Bloody #Hypocrites !! Feminism | Women empowerment ki baate sirf aapni movies promote karte waqt media k samne yaad aate hai innko !! #Shame

Fuddu on Twitter Jim Sarbh is cancelled. One. He made a hideous joke and included a vital thing called ‘Rape’ Two. he included ‘prostitute’ in that “I would rather be raped by 12 prostitutes…” are you freaking kidding me ? you just stated that they are as equal as Rapists ?

Samy Gioia on Twitter After Bashing #SalmanKhan #KanganaRanaut laughs on a rape joke by Jim Sarbh These almost ppl…think it’s okay to joke n laugh about rape.We live in a society that teaches women to defend themselves from rape, instead of teaching men not to rape women n they laugh! Shame on u! https://t.co/CmH21MQaAg

Dhruvesh Shah ✨ on Twitter Rape is a dark word. Let’s not water it down to describe a brutal gym session or a bad day at work or with a joke. @jimSarbh #KanganaRanaut have some sense before cracking such jokes !!

¯_(ツ)_/¯ on Twitter Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr

Jim has issued an apology through the statement, “Sexual violence is a serious issue and I treat it as such. It is unfortunate that my comments were taken out of context. I do not now nor have I ever condoned any form of sexual violence.”