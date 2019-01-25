Kangana Ranaut Is Fierce And Rebellious – So Basically Herself – In A Too Long, Too One-Note Manikarnika

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been in the news for many reasons over the last one year. It became especially infamous when Kangana Ranaut, who also plays the titular character, decided to take over directing duties from Raja Krishna Jagarlamudi for whatever reasons. She was also coming out with the film after antagonising most of the film industry, so a lot of was at stake for her.

Manikarnika is not a perfect film, but it is certainly worth the trouble. Kangana is a certified star and actor, but with this film, she’s telling you she is a one-woman army and needs no one’s support to survive in this industry. Though she has never had to fight the British to fight for her country’s independence, Kangana shares many traits with the warrior she plays in the film. Insouciant and courageous, both women rebelled against the status quo and lost quite a lot in the process. But just as Kangana is a layered, nuanced human being, Rani Laxmibai was also more than just a slogan-shouting, unblinking queen. The film does not care about that.

It starts by telling you that Manikarnika (who was renamed Laxmi after her marriage) is basically a superhero. She is meant for greater things and can defeat men and incapacitate tigers while wearing super long pallus and looking flawless. So that is what she does for the entire duration of the film, which is much too long. She gets married, has a child, loses the child, adopts a child, loses her husband, and then goes on to make the British miserable before dying on the battlefield. This is a lot of stuff to cover in a piece of art, but that is no excuse to let a film drag. The script is just too one-note and monotonous, which is a shame since it is based on the life of one of the greatest women our country has known.

But in reality, this woman was not entirely opposed to the British. The film begins with a disclaimer that says that it’s a fictionalised account of Manikarnika’s life, but is it too much to expect the writer to do some real research and include the not-so well-known but equally important aspects of her life? Perhaps. Because in the climax of the film, when Laxmibai walks into flames with a radiant smile, she turns into the ‘Om’ sign. For real. Manikarnika is also very confused about its gender politics. In a scene that Feminist!Kangana should have ideally thrown out of the film, her husband tells her that he wears bangles as a reminder of how emasculated her feels by his own servility to the British. A few scenes later, Kangana doesn’t understand why her second-in-command doesn’t want the women of Jhansi to fight with them in the battle. How did no one see the irony there?

The messy politics of the film aside, it completely belongs to Kangana. Her direction leaves a lot to be desired, but she must do another full-on action movie very soon. You might want to laugh when she jumps from horse to horse to land on a elephant, or when she single-handedly kills dozens of British soldiers with just a sword, but we’ve been watching mediocre men do this for years. Her war scenes are a delight to watch because of what a natural she is with the sword. She looks like a million bucks and does not look completely ridiculous fighting a war in pearls. There are so many secondary characters around Laxmibai, both Indian and British, that no one really gets to shine. Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Denzongpa, and Suresh Oberoi, among others, ably support Kangana but do not really get an arc of their own.

Both Rani Laxmibai and Kangana deserved a better film, with a better handle on feminism and politics, and certainly a much bigger budget for the CGI.