Kaneez Surka Accusing Aditi Mittal Of Forcefully Kissing Her Shows That Harassment Transcends Gender

While #MeToo took its own sweet time to reach India, the movement has been unfolding rather dynamically in the country and showing us all ugly faces of harassment.

Yesterday, comedian Kaneez Surka took to Twitter and through a detailed account alleged that she was sexually harassed on stage by fellow comedian Aditi Mittal.

“I need to tell my story as it happened to me. Two years ago, at a comedy show I was hosting at Andheri Base, in the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians, Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed me on my mouth out of the blue and put her tongue in my mouth, while I was still on stage and without my consent,” Kaneez opened her account.

She added, “It left me humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice. Every person is entitled to choice and boundaries and she violated mine. While I mustered the courage to reach out to her a year ago, she first apologised but soon turned hostile towards me, leaving me confused and hurt.”

She further stated that the fact that Aditi was actively supporting the #MeToo movement in India “triggered” her immensely and thus she decided to come out with her account and also demanded a public apology from Aditi.

“Seeing her name all over Twitter as a champion of the cause has been triggering me immensely. Out of my belief that the opportunity to reform is the only way forward, yesterday, once again, I spoke to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology and save me the pain of having to reveal my identity,” she wrote.

Here is Kaneez’s tweet:

Hours after Kaneez’s tweet, Aditi took to Twitter, retweeted Kaneez’s account of harassment along with an explanation for her conduct. In her explanation, she stated that whatever happened was a “joke,” just a “part of the act,” and the “intentions were not sexual.”

She also insisted that “there was no tongue” involved (contrary to Kaneez’s account), that Kaneez had already accepted her apology when she asked for it, and what she interpreted as hostility was, in fact, a deliberate attempt on Aditi’s part to avoid her and respect her space.

Aditi concluded by writing, “In light of events that have been transpiring, she said that she would get closure if I apologised it publically and gave me two days to speak up. Kaneez, I am sorry.”

Without taking any sides here, all I want to say is that whatever has transpired is a warning and a lesson. It’s is a warning that neither the victim nor the perpetrator has to belong to a particular gender, or caste, or any other social category or hierarchy to be listened to or to be held accountable for their actions respectively.

It is a lesson in understanding the real meaning of harassment and the fact that it transcends gender. It also is a lesson in understanding that both men and women stand accountable for their actions. And of course, it has been a lesson in learning that we cannot know or judge people from the outer veneer or the show that they put up on social media.