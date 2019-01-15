Kanaka Durga, The First Woman Of Menstruating Age To Enter Sabarimala, Assaulted By Relatives

On January 2nd this year, Binu Ammini (40) and Kanaka Durga (39) made history when they entered the Sabarimala temple, becoming the first women of menstruating age to enter the hill temple in Kerala. But soon after Kanaka Durga returned home, she was attacked by her relatives on Monday and was admitted to a hospital at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

Her husband’s family had disowned her after she entered the holy shrine and Kanaka Durga along with Bindi Ammini had been in hiding since they succeeded in entering the hill shrine, as it led to widespread protests and a day-long strike in Kerala.

They were in hiding in an unknown location on the outskirts of Kochi but had faith in the authorities to keep them safe. After her return, Kanaka Durga suffered injuries to her head after she was assaulted by her relatives and is reportedly stable now.

H/T: Hindustan Times