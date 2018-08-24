Kanaa’s Intriguing Teaser Shows The Struggles Of A Woman Cricketer

Cricket is not just a sport in India and it has, over the years, been put on a pedestal equal to religion. The involvement is so huge that even the film industry never misses a chance to make money using the sport and its sportsmen as the backdrop.

Adding to the list of cricket-centric movies is Kanna. There is a slight change in the backdrop though. This movie shows the passion and love for the game through the dreamy eyes of an aspiring woman cricketer.

Made under Sivakarthikeyan’s production, Kanaa stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. Her character follows her dream to become a cricketer, ever since her childhood, against all odds. Her dreams are, however, cracked with the kind of responses she gets from society. Lines like, “It is not a dream that a girl should follow,” or “Cricket is not for girls,” often come her way.

Amidst the shattering remarks is her mother’s encouraging words, who in the teaser says, “It is not enough if you dream, you need to know to be stubborn too.”

Aishwarya’s character is a farmer’s daughter, hailing from a rural area inhabited largely by farmers. Her family doesn’t have money to even buy food, let alone spend on a girl’s training to become a cricketer.

The movie shows her sprint to success despite the hurdles. Kanaa is Sivakarthikeyan’s first production, directed by Arun Kamaraj, and the music for the film is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The music album of the film will be launched by cricketer Smriti Madhana.

Here’s the teaser: