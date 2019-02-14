Kamla Bhasin On Origin Of Slogan ‘Azaadi’ In Gully Boy’s Anthem And The Power Behind It

“AZADI, Bhukhmari se, AZADI, Haan Bhed bhav se, AZADI, Haan pakshvaad se, AZADI, hum leke rahenge, AZADI, tum kuch bhi karlo. AZADI. AZADI. AZADI. AZADI!!” This is how the currently trending song ‘Azadi’ of the movie Gully Boy starts off, inspiring and boosting the urge of the listener to fight for their rights as well.

While the song is the latest addition to the chartbusters, there are chances that its roots go far back and are connected to Kamla Bhasin. Yep, you read that right, Bhasin, a feminist who has been fighting for equal rights for over 40 years, brought this chant to India.

“35-years-ago, I went to Pakistan. Pakistan at that time was ruled by Zia-ul-Haq. The first group that rose up against Zia-ul-Haq was not a political party, it was a group of Pakistani feminists. I witnessed one such meeting and that’s where the chanted: ‘Women want azaadi, children want azaadi, we want our azaadi,’” said Kamla Bhasin.

In 1983, the Pakistani women realized that General Zia-ul-Haq’s ‘Islamization’ process was not only discriminatory but was also depriving them of their basic rights. It was during their fight against his rule that they started chanting the ‘azaadi’ slogan in their protests.

During this time, Bhasin was in Pakistan and she brought the ‘azaadi’ slogan to India, moulding it to suit the Indian context, issues, and problems.

“It is a chant that is alive. It grows every day. It is not set in stone,” she said. As for Gully Boy’s makers adapting her slogan, she said, “If they have learned it from me, then it is great, I have borrowed it from Pakistan.”

H/T: The Quint