Kalyanee Mulay On Fighting The Stigma Around Nudity While Playing The Lead In Her Latest Film

In the 2018 film, Nude, actor Kalyanee Mulay portrays the character of Yamuna, a woman who becomes a nude art model to support her son’s education. “It was a psychosomatic experience to say the least. And it took a toll on me — both physically and mentally. Firstly, I had to accept my body in its raw form; only then will I be able to convince others. That’s why I had to do away with the regressive notions,” she said.

“There have been short films and documentaries about nude models, but I couldn’t find a proper feature film about them. In the sense that I was literally clueless about their world,” said Kalyanee at the closing ceremony of Independent Film Festival of Chennai.

The film has the male gaze as its theme and shows how models are constantly seen as objects of desire. While society perceives the word nude negatively, Kalyanee defines it as, “something without any external layer. We need to start looking at things as how they’re in their real form. That’s what art students do; they analyze the anatomical structure, without staring lewdly at the body.”

More often than not, actors are shamed and judged for shedding their clothes on screen but Kalyanee is not affected by the prospect. “It didn’t bother me at all. Because it was something that my work demanded. As long as you don’t demean yourself and compromise on any level, an actor shouldn’t even think about this,” she said.

