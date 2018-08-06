Kalki Koechlin Presents Her Audio Avatar With A Podcast Curated For The Indian Youth

“Young people don’t want to listen to experts in suits. You have to give them brilliant storytelling, about issues that will resonate with them,” says Jon Manel. The commissioning editor of podcasts for the BBC World Service, Joe is currently working for a new English podcast for Indian audiences, specifically targetting the millennials.

Kalki Presents: My Indian Life is BBC World Service’s first attempt towards the same. With this, Kalki ventures into a hitherto unexplored territory. “If you’re young and Indian, and alive in the 21st century, this podcast is for you,” she says in the podcast preview, adding, “even if you’re not so young, or not so Indian, if you want to hear some really incredible stories, this is still your podcast.”

Launched on August 4, the podcast presented the story of Eshan Hilal, a young man from a conservative Muslim family for whom “dance is [his] life.” Kalki calls the series “raw, joyful, and uplifting.” The podcast explores the themes which are relevant to contemporary India.

Manel says that Kalki is a “natural” and that she “strikes the right tone, considering that she hadn’t done anything like this before.”

New episodes of My Indian Life would be released every Saturday and made available on multiple platforms. All the episodes will also have visual adaptations which would be distributed on YouTube and social media platforms. BBC World Service is also planning to hold a series of live events in August and September.

Keeping in mind the fact that the concept is relatively new in India, the episodes are approximately 20 minutes long and focus on one issue at a time.

“We’re hoping that young people who have never listened to a podcast before will find it interesting. We think of each episode as the equivalent of a book that you can’t put down,” says Manel.

