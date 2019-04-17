‘Kalank’ Suffers From A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hangover, Is Beautiful But Pointless

An illegitimate love child, star-crossed lovers from different religions, a marriage that is more compromise than consent, death and destruction amidst the Partition – Kalank is full of tropes that are tired yet somehow still effective. But Abhishek Varman has made such a stunningly average film that every single one of these tropes will fail to move you.

Kalank has multiple producers, but it’s very clearly a Dharma, AKA Karan Johar, film. Even more devastating for the film is the fact that Karan is clearly suffering from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali hangover here. From Roop’s entry scene, where Alia Bhatt is dancing and running with kites in a ghagra to show you that she’s a fiery, feisty young woman, to the filmmaker’s complete disinterest in maintaining any kind of historical or cultural accuracy, this is an SLB production through and through. But SLB truly commits to the outlandishness of his art, he takes it to the next level in such an arrestingly bizarre manner that you get (mostly) as carried away as he is. But Varman does not, or cannot, do that.

Kalank, set in the mid-1940s in a fictional city close to Lahore, is the story of Roop, who is married off to Dev (Aditya Roy Kapoor) at the behest of Satya (Sonakshi Sinha), his first wife who is dying of cancer. Trapped in a loveless marriage, she starts taking music lessons from retired-dancer-turned-music-teacher Bahar Begum (Madhuri Dixit-Nene) in the infamous Hira Mandi, where she meets shirtless, smouldering Zafar (Varun Dhawan), who says things like, “main ijaazat ya keemat ke bagair auraton ko haath nahi lagata.” Naturally, she falls for him and all hell breaks loose because she doesn’t know one game-changing secret that the audience will take precisely two seconds to guess.

The plot is very flimsy and very stupid, but even more egregious is the depiction of the political instability and communal tension of Partition-era India. Muslims are heavily stereotyped and vilified, which is a very irresponsible thing to do in the current political climate. Is this how little the filmmaker cares about what’s happening in our country right now? Is this creative license or willful ignorance? The politics of those times are integral to what happens in the film, so perhaps a little more time could have been spent on understanding them.

Another aspect that needed a lot more work was the dialogue. No two people had a conversation in the film, they all narrated dialogue written by Hussain Dallal. It was so inorganic and stilted that it subtracted a lot from everyone’s acting skills, and with people like Aditya and Sanjay in the cast, there wasn’t much to go on anyway.

The film is heavy on metaphors and visuals, as is the norm for period films. Cinematographer Binod Pradhan shoots it beautifully, but once your eyes get used to the charm and opulence of the film, where even the less privileged part of the city looks grandiose, you’re hit by the realisation that it’s just a super boring story. The songs make very little sense, no one seems to have any chemistry, things keep happening one after another in a strange, disjointed manner, and you’re not invested in anyone’s love story. There’s a part where Dev and Roop maybe start to fall for each other while she’s still claiming to love Zafar and Zafar maybe doesn’t know what to do with his feelings that would have made for a better story, but it’s quickly abandoned for some other pointless plot.

In the trailer, it had seemed like Aditya’s stone-faced expression would single-handedly take this film down, but in reality, he’s joined by the entire cast. Sanjay looks like he was woken up from a nap before shooting every single scene. Sonakshi is wasted in the what is essentially a glorified cameo, Madhuri is beautiful and graceful but the clumsy choreography of Tabaah Ho Gaye overshadows everything else. Alia looked dazed and upset for most of the film, and maybe this is the last time she trusts Karan with her eyes closed (it won’t be). Varun is shirtless for so much of the film and tries so hard to make the bad CGI in the bullfighting scene looks believable. On paper, I’m sure this looked like a well-rounded character, but the script didn’t give him many chances to do anything with that. Varun and Alia have a lot of chemistry, we’ve seen that in countless films and interviews, but besides the scene where they first meet, it’s wasted here.

Ultimately, Kalank is so beautiful, so stunning yet so disappointing that by the end of it I was just happy to see Kunal Kemmu wreak havoc on screen. I had no expectations from him and since he had nothing to lose, he went all in and committed to his character in a way that was almost charming.