K. Dhanya Becomes The First Woman Trekker Who Will Hike Up The 1868-Metre Agasthyarkoodam Hill

After the Kerala High Court lifted the ban which prevented women from trekking beyond Athirumala, K. Dhanya Sanal, 38, a spokesperson of the Defence Ministry in Thiruvananthapuram, has decided to hike up the 1,868-metre Agasthyarkoodam hill. She has, thus, become the first woman trekker who will go on this hike.

“I’ve gone on treks across the country, but this remained an unfulfilled wish. When the court lifted the ban, I decided to apply for a pass,” Dhanya said. Agasthyarkoodam, the highest peak in Kerala, is the resting abode of Agasthya Muni, a celibate,

It was after a three-year-long legal battle that the High Court ruled in favour of women’s groups campaigning for gender equality. In its order, the court observed that the rights of the tribes or the traditional forest dwellers cannot work against the fundamental rights of the petitioners and other women to participate in the trek. Apart from the tribal customs of not letting women on the trek, the tribals are also afraid that trekkers would harm their ecologically fragile region which is a part of the UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

In HC’s recent verdict, 4,700 people registered to undertake the trek, during the 47-day season that will culminate on March 1, of which 100 are women.

