Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Calls For Women’s Empowerment On His Recent Visit To IIM Ahmedabad

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the second leg of his seven-day visit to India in Gujarat, where he paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. Following this, he attended an event at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) where, among other topics, he drew attention to the sexism and discrimination that women face.

“Any comments about how a man looks isn’t even an eyelash worth of the systemic discrimination women face. As a man in business and politics, I had lots of advantage but I didn’t go near discrimination, sexism, superficiality, and judgment that women go through daily,” he said and added that he is “proud to be part of a gender-balanced cabinet.”

Trudeau has time and again expressed his wish of making the world more just and equal, and his thoughts at IIM Ahmedabad were an extension of that.

“I’m a feminist! Empowering women isn’t just a right or nice thing to do but rather a smart thing to do. We will have gender as a discussion on jobs, economy, oceans, security among G7 countries,” he said.

He asked everyone to follow the path that Mahatma Gandhi had carved. “Mahatma Gandhi is a great inspiration for me and should be an inspiration for everyone. There is an extraordinary strength in compassion, peace, and non-violence… If you believe in the goodness inherent in everyone, you can create opportunities for them to come out instead of looking to push against them. We should deal with our citizens as intelligent, reasonable folks instead of dividing them into which side to vote… It is easy and lazy to be cynical. It is harder to be hopeful and strive for the best for the society. You have the gift of education but we have to make sure everyone has that.”

His visit to India is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and the key areas of focus are mutual interest trade and investment, science and innovation, infrastructure development, energy, higher education, skill development and space.

H/T: Ahmedabad Mirror