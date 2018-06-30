Justice Prevails For A Woman Kabaddi Coach From AP As She Wins A 6-Year-Long Battle Against Her Harasser

Justice finally prevailed for Indira (name changed), a senior kabaddi/kho kho coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), after a six-year-long grim battle against her harasser.

It all started for Indira when she started working as a coach in Andhra Pradesh where a male colleague made unsolicited sexual advances at her. After tolerating his sexual misconduct for a long time, she finally raised the issue to the SAI in 2012 resulting in the formation of an enquiry committee.

While Indira was transferred after a while to another location, even that didn’t come with any succour since her harasser was soon transferred to the same place. He happened to be a married man with children but that didn’t stop him from making sexual advances at Indira.

“During tournaments, he used to stand close to me and deliberately touch me. When he held my hand on one such occasion, it was the last straw,” she shared with The News Minute.

“Harassment in my case had different facets. The harasser used to touch me several times. During tournaments he used to stand close to me and try to brush his body against mine,” Indira added.

“Although I began feeling that I was being sexually harassed by him well before 2001, I resisted from complaining to the SAI authorities keeping in mind his family. Even as I was giving him enough rope, the harasser started indulging in character assassination by weaving concocted stories about me. In the process, I was isolated by the people around me and some people even began finding fault with me,” she recounted.

After the charges against harasser were proved, the SAI Director General ordered him to retire from service compulsorily. The charges were proved after G Kishore, Principal of Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, an arm of the SAI, submitted a five-page long report on the same.

The survivor also shared why it took so long for her to be granted justice despite the fact that evidence had been found in 2012 itself, the same year when she raised the matter to SAI. Turns out that the harasser had tried to delay the verdict by approaching the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). He had asked for a fresh round of enquiries to be made and also sought out to cross-examine the witness. He thus used the time to threaten the witnesses and thus weaken the case.

Indira expressed that the delay in the judgement is a major issue that the country is currently grappling with. She said that it’s the delay that weakens the morale of the survivor and emboldens the accused. She also urged all the official agencies across the country to make it mandatory to have committees against sexual harassment and to ensure that they comply to National Commission for Women (NCW) mandates.

H/T: The News Minute