Justice Indira Banerjee’s Elevation Bookmarks A New Record In The History Of Indian Judiciary

A new record has been created by the apex court with the elevation of Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee as the Supreme Court judge. It is for the first time in the Indian judicial system’s history that a top court will have three sitting women judges. Justice Banerjee along with Justices R Bhanumathi and Indu Malhotra will add up to the most women judges the apex court has ever had.

Justice Indira Banerjee, Orissa HC CJ Vineet Saran, and Uttarakhand HC CJ K M Joseph were appointed as judges of the Supreme Court, on Friday, by the President of India. The appointment makes Justice Banerjee the eighth woman judge in the history of the Supreme Court. She follows the likes of Fathima Beevi, Sujata V. Manohar, Ruma Pal, Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai.

An alumnus of the Kolkata’s Presidency College, Banerjee initiated her judiciary career as a lawyer. She was directly appointed as the permanent judge of Calcutta HC after her elevation from the bar on February 5, 2002. Currently, she happens to be the senior-most judge from Calcutta and got her appointment as the CJ of Madras HC on March 5, 2017.

Turning 61 this September, she would be serving in the apex court for approximately four years. Her appointment gives Calcutta HC a representation in the apex court. Before her, Justice Pinaki Chandra Bose was the last judge of SC to represent the Calcutta HC.

To add to Justice Banerjee’s appointment, Justice Geeta Mittal has also been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, making her the first woman judge in the history to head the same.

H/T: The Indian Express