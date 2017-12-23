Justice For 19 Y.O. Bhopal Gang-Rape Victim As All Four Accused Get Life Imprisonment

After being told that her rape ordeal sounded like a filmy story and the doctors labeling it as consensual sex, 19-year-old Bhopal gang-rape victim has finally received justice. The four accused have been awarded a life-imprisonment sentence by a fast-track court.

For three hours, the 19-year-old college girl was tied up and raped by the four men, who assaulted her repeatedly under a bridge in the heart of Bhopal. The ordeal didn’t end there as when the traumatised girl and her parents tried to register their complaint in three police stations, one after the other they refused to file the case and accused her of “making up a filmy story”.

While the police officers in question were merely transferred for their response, even the hospital’s medical reports were casually written, marking her ordeal as something she agreed to go through. It said that she “had consensual sex with two of the accused.”

Though the sentence comes as a reminder of the firm laws in place, the initial treatment of the case raises some serious concerns about the rampant victim blaming in our country.

H/T: The Quint

Image used for representation purposes only.