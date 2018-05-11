Junot Diaz Steps Down As Chairman Of Pulitzer Prize Board After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

After multiple women made allegations of sexual misconduct against writer Junot Diaz, he stepped down as the chairman of the Pulitzer Prize board.

The Dominican American writer will continue being a member of the board, not as a chairman though. The board declared that an independent review of the allegations made against the author has been authorised. Diaz “welcomed the review” and promised to “cooperate fully” with the board.

Last week on Twitter Author Zinzi Clemmons had alleged Diaz of forcibly kissing her many years back. She wrote: “I was an unknown wide-eyed 26 yo, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me. I’m far from the only one he’s done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore.”

Here is Zinzi’s Twitter post:

zinziclemmons on Twitter As a grad student, I invited Junot Diaz to speak to a workshop on issues of representation in literature. I was an unknown wide-eyed 26 yo, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me. I’m far from the only one he’s done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore.

Zinzi’s post was followed by other writers who shared similar stories on social media.

It was in April only when Diaz was appointed the chairman of the board on the basis of seniority. His predecessor, Eugene Robinson, would be now taking over the role on an interim basis.

Dias also happens to be a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT has launched a separate investigation on the allegations. On Wednesday, the Cambridge Public Library called off its annual Summer Reading Kick-Off on May 16 since Diaz was going to feature in it.

A 2008 recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for his book The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, Diaz wrote an article In April for The New Yorker, where he shared how he had been raped at the age of eight.

H/T: Scroll