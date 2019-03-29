Junglee Is A Terribly Executed Movie That Doesn’t Do Justice To The Issue It Raises

Even the gorgeous cinematography and soulful background score couldn’t liven up this terribly executed snooze fest.

The concept of a prodigal child returning and setting everything right for their parent’s business is such a common trope, but I’ve generally come across this particular plotline in American rom-coms. It was surprising to see it used in a movie about ivory trade. Vidyut Jammwal, who plays Raj, is the son of an elephant sanctuary owner who left home after a disagreement with his father. The movie begins with the father and one of the mahouts, Shankara, discussing whether or not he’ll return for his mother’s ‘barsi’.

What follows is a 115-minute snooze fest with the most predictable and terribly executed screenplay ever. The Chandrika Elephant Sanctuary houses one of the last remaining ‘great tuskers’ whom a hunter is trying to poach, to sell his tusks to a foreigner. He does manage to secure the tusks and it is Raj who swears to avenge the dead animal and stop these poachers from succeeding.

The acting in the film wasn’t convincing at all and not a single interaction felt real, as if the actors were saying dialogues for the heck of it without even an iota of interest in the proceedings. The action sequences were well executed by Jaamwal, as is expected of him, and it seemed like they were added just to showcase his talent. It was an extremely slow-paced movie but some of the more important scenes were rushed off and not given enough screen time.

The film is trying to send across a very important message about ivory trade but all it says is that ‘killing animals is wrong, don’t buy ivory’. The issue is that the general population watching the movie is not the one that is going into the jungles all prepared to saw off those tusks from the elephants. Neither is the general population buying ivory products because ivory is extremely expensive. According to an India Today article, “a kilogram of uncarved ivory can cost anything between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 in the Indian black market, while intricately carved and modelled items fetch several hundred crores.” Such an extravagant price range is way beyond the scope of a typical middle-class individual and the message of the movie isn’t relevant to them in this basic a form. After all, we all know that killing animals is bad and we shouldn’t buy ivory.

One would assume that the film is trying to raise awareness for this particular issue but people already know that elephants are still being poached. And even if this is news for some, what exactly is the public supposed to do with this piece of information? What was the point of broadcasting this message without offering anything more?

Apart from informing the public about an issue, an integral part of raising awareness is to also inform the people how to deal with the issue or what they can do to put a stop to it. This movie has no information about how we as citizens can help in putting a stop to ivory trade. All it shows is Vidyut Jaamwal avenging the harmed elephant by fighting the poachers. But not all of us are buff-stuntmen-turned-actors trained in various martial arts.

The only saving grace of this film was its absolutely stunning cinematography paired with a soulful background score. Those breathtaking drone shots of the sprawling lush green jungles of Thailand will definitely make you want to pack up everything and move to a Thai Elephant Reserve and raise some elephants.

