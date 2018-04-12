Juhi Chaturvedi Talks About ‘October’ And The Concept Of Love In The Time Of ‘Likes’

“I do believe that stories choose you,” says Juhi Chaturvedi. Just in case you might not know her, she is the writer behind avant-garde films like Vicky Donor and Piku.

Juhi’s writing is simple yet touching and when you watch one of her movies, it leaves you ticking with emotions. Her writing washes you with the kind of emotions that in the world of social media are fast fleeting. Probably that’s where her prowess as a writer lies.

In a recent interaction with The Quint, Juhi discussed her approach as a writer, the concept of love and ‘October’. Here are the excerpts:

On October

“October for me, especially Dan’s character is that guy who probably was living his life and when the situation came, and a side of him came out which probably even he didn’t know existed inside him. It is just trying to bring out the innermost, deepest emotions inside us, and we have all that purity, it’s just that we probably haven’t got a chance to explore and express it.”

When asked if the movie portrays an old world notion of love, Juhi said, “No, it is not that old world notion of love, everything is today, the setup is today, the guy is from today, it is not old world, it is just pure. That is why I am saying purity exists even now, maybe it has not come face to face? We ourselves have not dwelled inside our own hearts that much and upar upar surface mein kaam chal jata hai.”

Taking about Piku and the parent-child relationship showed in it, she said, “For me, which Shoojit and I keep discussing, the epitome of love is what a mother and child shares. There is certain purity which nothing can compete and it is just beyond barriers.”

The brief that Shoojit gave her for the movie was, “Can a guy of today, have that kind of emotion for someone else who is not his mother, not his father and who is not blood-related?”

Juhi says, “Piku was done in a certain tone, and it was real, then October is probably is even more real. No line, no word, no scene is written to play to the gallery or to extract a certain kind of reaction from the audience. It is just Dan, his mind, his life.”

About the process of screenwriting

Discussing her methodology of writing, Juhi says, “Always the character and his world. It is then that the process becomes more organic, automatically you know certain things will fit in here and certain things will not fit in. Then you are not force-fitting people into a situation that you have thought of. The people in the film automatically lend themselves into a certain kind of a story or a screenplay or a scene.”

She adds, “I don’t know where the interval point comes, so I don’t write towards that. It’s always the people in the script.”

Talking about her concept of love and love stories that have impacted her

Juhi was then asked, “Over the years, which are the love stories that have had an impact on you?” “Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar for me was a beautiful love story. I think it is so mature and so sublime – that relationship of husband and wife, the wife being a working woman and husband going through his emotions. So, it is not an apparent love story or even Amour in that sense but ultimately it is love that is driving all of that, the carrier emotion is love, I guess,” she answered.

When asked if she believes in the ‘they lived happily ever after kind of love,’ Juhi said, “No, it is not happily ever after, woh nahi hota hai, as long as there is a certain sanctity that is maintained between two people, as long as it has the elasticity in it that I can come back and say – yes, I have gone wrong here and then you are still together with that person. You know, it doesn’t break, the elasticity is there. We do stretch as human beings as we are growing, it is not like I found one person in my life and I got married to this person.”

“What I was back in my 20s, I am not the same person. When I met my husband I was 22 and today I am 42, two decades have gone and we both have changed but within that space also, we have found each other,” she says elaborating on her concept of love.

Shoojit Sircar directorial ‘October’ stars Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao in the lead role. It is all set to hit the screens tomorrow and we can’t wait to see what Juhi has in store for us this time.

H/T: The Quint