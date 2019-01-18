Journalist Silvy Kalra On Teaching Domestic Workers Self-Defence And Their Right To Safety

When 26-year-old Silvy Kalra, a journalist, communications professional and activist, came to know that daughters of domestic workers are teased and bullied by young boys and men in the neighborhood throughout the day, she knew she had to do something. So, Silvy decided to make these young girls self-sufficient when it came to protecting themselves.

Silvy convinced domestic workers from her neighborhood to join her self-defense classes so that their daughters would be able to learn it too. She also persuaded her own gym trainer to take some of the classes and aims to hire more instructors, collaborate with institutions, and get more women on board.

In a chat with SheThePeople.TV, she shared about her future plans for the classes and her ongoing initiative.

On her self-defense workshops



“The aim is to conduct free self-defense training workshops for women domestic workers, their daughters and other women both from deprived and affluent families. It is every woman’s right to learn self-defense so that she can be her own protector.

The workshops start with basic physical fitness exercises for 20 minutes, as it is extremely important to be physically fit and have good stamina before you learn self-defense. After basic exercises, the trainer teaches 5-6 basic tricks you can use to protect yourself if attacked. There are different tricks for different circumstances.”

On what made her take up the responsibility to teach self-defense

“Once while I was on my way back home from the office, I heard two domestic workers talking about how difficult it has become for them to travel back home after 7 pm. The localities they reside in are not very safe. They are constantly harassed and sometimes pushed and assaulted, too, on their way home. Despite such bad conditions, all they can do is ignore and carry on and, probably, wait for the worse to happen.

I am a journalist and I work at odd hours. I used to feel scared travelling back home alone at night even when I was provided a commute by my office. What about these domestic workers? They neither have financial stability nor family support. My initiative is to help these women learn self-defence so that they feel safe while traveling alone, thereby gaining confidence and learning to be their own protector.”

On the challenges she faced

“My biggest challenge was to convince a trainer to give a class free of cost or at a very minimal fee. I am a young communications professional and I conducted these classes on my own savings.

Domestic workers are mostly busy working to make ends meet and don’t have the time or money to join self-defence classes. We conducted these classes in the afternoon in the colony park and requested the workers to join us. As and when they got time, they attended the one-hour session. Sometimes, they couldn’t attend the session due to a time crunch, but they definitely sent their daughters for the class. Another big challenge is funds. I wish to do much more but, for now, I have limited funds. I have just started. It’s a long way to go and the spirit is what matters most.”

On the road ahead

“I aim to take my initiative ahead by making it official very soon. It all started with the thought of helping women and girls feel safer and independent. I was alone when I started with one trainer but gradually more people are joining us in our mission to make the world a safer place for girls and women by teaching them how to protect themselves first.”

H/T: SheThePeople.TV