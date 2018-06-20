Journalist Shibani Gharat On Inspiring Ex-Boss To Work Out & Running Marathons With Milind Soman

Have you ever come across those memes showing the summer-body that never happens? I relate to them so much because I have a hobby of pigging out on ghee ke laddoos during the winter followed by ice-creams to cool my nerves during the summer. In between, I make sure I hog on the deep-fried pakoras because, well, it’s raining. Basically, the summer-body (by which I ONLY mean the fittest and the best version of myself) remains a dream for me.

Hence, interacting with a fitness enthusiast became a must for me. Luckily, I could spot Shibani Gharat who’s a TV Journalist and hosts a fitness show with CNBC. What inspires me the most about this woman is her commitment towards her fitness regimen that she started following a few years ago. No matter what work schedule or social commitments have lined up for her, running a few kilometers is never compromised with.

Scroll down to fetch yourself some health inspiration from her recent interview with IWB:

Were you always a fitness fanatic or is it in the recent times that you’ve developed an interest in running, swimming, and trekking?

Back in college, I got hooked to Taekwondo after my trainer told me I could kick flawlessly. This made me represent my university at the state level and I thoroughly enjoyed this competitive sport. Meanwhile, I was also exploring Yoga and strength training. However, once I got a job, I lost touch with my fitness routine as other things took over. With that 9-5 lifestyle, I began eating odd things at odd hours. Result – it took a toll on my health and I happened to injure my back so severely that I was asked to take a long bed-rest. This made me promise myself to never take my health lightly ever again. And so, once I was on my feet, I started visiting the nearby public garden for taking brisk walks.

Every day, without fail?

Yes. Whether it was before going to the work or after returning, I would simply hit the park in my formalwear and walk the entire track. With time, I increased my workout and would do more than one round in one go. It was much later that I bought myself proper running attire.

What was the big moment?

It was in January 2013 when I was informed about the Mumbai Marathon by a fellow health enthusiast. I immediately registered myself for the full-marathon to understand the inner transformation that my mind and body had possibly undergone in all those months.

Were you surprised?

I was amazed at the fact that I could complete the marathon in just five hours, which was a breakthrough in itself.

I’m sure you’ve transformed the lives of many around you. Share one such story.

It’s a rather unusual one. It’s about my ex-boss and the scary-turned-funny encounter I had with him one fine day. So this man was extremely punctual and took deadlines quite seriously. Under his leadership, all of us were given the strict order to reach office by 9am and trust me; nobody ever dared to arrive a minute late. However, on a fateful day, I took the liberty to reach a little late and go for a run instead. As fate had it, a car stopped right in front of me. It was my boss who rolled the car window to give me a stern look! It was 9:15 and I remember running for my life at that very moment. I got ready and managed to reach my workplace in the next 15 minutes. Phew!

Today, when you meet him, you’ll see how wonderfully he takes care of his body by indulging himself in various physical activities. And guess what, he credits me for this huge transformation.

I’m sure you have had a pretty stable work-life balance since then.

(laughs) I go for my morning run before work and if I find extra time in the evening, I spend that period doing other physical exercises.

What if you’re traveling?

I never stop. If I’m staying at a hotel, I make full use of its in-house pool, private garden, and even the stairs. I easily pull 50 Surya Namaskars in my room. Also, I watch what goes inside my belly.

Talking about food, do you follow any special diet.

No, I don’t follow any kind of diet. I eat the usual Indian food – dal, sabji, rice, chapatti, curd, and salad. I take my cup of hot coffee before I go for the morning workout. After I come back, I take a wholesome meal and then carry on with my routine. If I feel hungry in-between the meals, I prefer eating idlis, khichdi, or salad but I never binge on the unhealthy stuff that’s full of preservatives. In fact, I prefer homemade pakoras over any food item available in the market.

Are you a fitness-gadget freak?

I don’t think so because I ran my first marathon wearing a simple Titan wrist watch. Today, I only use an Apple watch to track my time.

Who’s your idol?

Usain Bolt, undoubtedly. If it has to be someone who’s popular on social media, I’ll say Niki of Sugary Six Pack. This woman’s energy surprises me every time I visit her Instagram page. Currently, she’s pregnant but there’s no stopping her.

How does Milind Soman inspire you?

He lives close to my home and we often run in the same park. He is ‘ambitious’ about his health, to put it in words. When he decided to do the Iron Man, he put his life into it. After he won it, he challenged himself for the Ultra Man fitness event. His body transformation is directly related to the way he thinks of himself. Trust me when I say he is one of the most optimistic people I know personally.

Is there someone in your family who’s equally passionate about keeping themselves healthy?

My parents, who never compromise on eating a healthy and timely meal and regularly go for walks and do Yoga. Both of them have been a great support in my life, especially mom who cooks me nutritional food every day. She’s the best!

Lastly, which are your favourite fitness/sports brands?

I don’t complicate my workout attire. It includes a tee paired with tights/shorts and comfortable shoes. My preferred brands are Nike for their tights, Adidas for their trendy designs, and Speedo for their swimwear.

