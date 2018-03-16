Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee On Raising A Feminist Son & Wrenching Spaces Away From Men

A journalist and feminist, she writes on gender politics, disparity, and social inequality. Her association with journalism dates back to 2003 when she started reporting for The Statesman, before moving to work with Press Trust Of India, followed by Thomson Reuters, Network 18, and HuffPost India.

Popular as @MasalaBai on Twitter, we’re in conversation with Rituparna Chatterjee!

IWB recently got in touch with Rituparna for our ongoing Twitter Campaign #Together4Feminism. With an aim to unite the efforts of feminists from different generations, we moderated a Twitter dialogue between filmmaker-activist Bishakha Datta (@busydot) and Rituparna, and dug deeper into understanding the generational divide in feminism.

“I think as women, growing up, we all feel the gap in representation in all spheres of interactions, but it was only in my late 20s and all of my 30s that I truly found the words to express the uneasiness in feminist texts and conversations,” tweeted Rituparna on identifying as a feminist.

Keen to learn more from her experiences and modest opinions? Find excerpts from our chat below:

Women journalists have to face many prejudices and are often stereotyped as better suited for reporting soft beats. What is your take on that?

I don’t know so much about soft beats, but I remember that when I started reporting with Statesman in 2003, we had to face sexism at various levels, and from our own reporter colleagues, too. There was an active bias and a sharp distinction between women who reported versus those on desk. The first thing you were asked was, “Are you reporting or are you on desk?” The latter being considered more respectful, obviously, because then you could home on time and cook food for your family. But the situation has gotten much better now; there are more women reporters, anchors, and multimedia journalists.

And with men in the majority back then, the situation must have been worse?

Certainly, there was a systemic patriarchy that existed in media houses. One of the biggest issues in those days was that you couldn’t mention the term ‘period’. So we’d be bending in cramps but would have to tell our reporting manager that we have a fever. To which he would say, “take crocin”, and comment on us not being as strong as men. And if one said the word, it would make them cringe and recoil, and give the authority to call that woman “forward” and hence taken as “easy” for any sexual conversation next time.

When did you see things starting to get better?

In the last 4-5 years, the way Internet boom has created a digital space for feminist websites and blogs, it has made it much easier to have public conversations. Back in 2003, when I joined PTI, I only saw heads of men in the conference halls, mostly in their late 40s and 50s, and who would not even make eye contact with you. Having more women allies at the workplace and the newsroom brought in the difference. In my opinion, to make it a safer and friendly space for women, more women should be handling the top and middle segments of media houses. And it is happening gradually, we are wrenching those spaces away from the men.

Speaking of safety, with the advent of social media, women and journalists are now more accessible and hence constantly inundated with threats and trolling. How do you think it can/should be dealt with?

Trolling is a new kind of phenomenon that is being carried out more smoothly as it is through the online platform, but at the root, it’s just another form of catcalling and eve teasing, and certainly a consequence of patriarchy. Earlier, women weren’t allowed to move out in the world, and even when the internet and smartphone culture set in, men were apprehensive about why women who stayed at home needed it. So seeing women finding a voice and identity online makes them insecure, and there will always be those who’d want to override or dismiss it to show their predominance.

But to say that it is the risk we have to take to have our voices out would be absolving the wrongdoers; we are not supposed to be standing at guard for our safety and neither should we give up our space by logging out in response to the threats. And, hence, it becomes most important to find allies in women, whom I’ve always found; they will always be there to clap back for you.

What could be the possible reason that most aspiring women journalists take only Barkha Dutt’s name as their role model, and the reporting style of only men journalists attracts discussions?

The recognition that Barkha has received is commendable, and the work and efforts she has put in are worthy of admiration; she deserves to be where she is. But there have been other legendaries, too, there is Uma Sudhir, there is Shaili Chopra of She The People TV, Radhika Roy the co-founder of NDTV. So I think it is to do with the branding and marketing, which is done rather aggressively for men journalists than for women. And, hence, we have to do it for our own self. But that again goes against years of conditioning that has taught us to perceive women as second-class citizens. And so women who self-brand are criticized and given the tag of forward.

Tell us about some of the women journalists and authors whose columns and books you read.

Ah, many of them. I read Barkha quite often, then I read Swati Chaturvedi’s articles, she is a brilliant investigative reporter. There’s a vast amount of women journalists, reporting and writing for various forums every day, and I consume a lot of it. In books, I really like Nilanjana Roy’s prose! And among others, I have read Maya Angelou, Emily Dickinson, and currently, I am re-reading Virginia Woolf.

Do you think the feminist outlook of a woman sees a change after marriage?

Marriage, by its very nature, is a patriarchal concept. And there are certain factors about it that are against the grain of feminism, for instance, it makes a woman leave her house, her surname. The ‘Feminist by choice’ life that one would want to lead conflicts with the way we are deeply conditioned, and it makes some women have choices and some not. I’m married and it hasn’t affected any of my beliefs. Even with regard to responsibility, it is a question of equality, and it should be an equal partnership between the man and woman.

And, lastly, how are you raising your son as feminist? A piece of advice for parents?

Women are conditioned to respond to a situation as a woman and not as a feminist, and I think the first step is to learn to demand your own space irrespective of whether you have a son or a daughter. And, also, make the child learn the concept of a private moment that no one can infringe upon. Introduce them slowly to the making of a house, to cooking, cleaning; children have amazing perceptual skills, they learn what they see and what parents want to show. Which is why I feel that adults need to be very careful about how they speak to each other and that they don’t ever berate their spouse.

But mostly where I struggle is in making my house gender neutral, which I believe is the only way forward. One must consciously keep a check that they don’t buy anything keeping gender in mind. ‘Blue tiffin for boys and pink for girls’ isn’t a child’s construct, these are made by adults, and we must get rid of them.