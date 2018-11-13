Journalist Names Gaurav Sawant In Her #MeToo Story, Accuses Him Of Inappropriately Touching Her

Gaurav Sawant became an instant hero after he reported live from the Kargil battlefront in 1999. But lately, #MeTooIndia has taught us two things. One, to put a check to our hero worship. Two, to separate the individual from the hero.

Recently, Vidya Krishnan came out with her #MeToo story, where she accused Sawant of exploiting his position as a mentor and making sexual advances at her. Apparently, Swanat had taught her journalism in college and she always looked up to him as an inspiration.

It was in 2003 when Krishnan was sent out for her first assignment as a journalist where she was covering a peacetime drill in a military station. She was working with The Pioneer back then and it was a big opportunity as she was sent with a bunch of senior journalists.

She was ecstatic to find out that Sawant was a part of the group of journalists she was going with. Recollecting the events, she shared in an interaction with The Caravan, “It was a huge relief. I went in thinking, ‘Okay, my teacher’s here. I can ask him if I have any doubts.’”

However, things quickly turned ugly for her after she realised that the teacher figure that she looked up to was, in fact, a sexual predator. She accused him of touching her inappropriately while they were on the field visit.

“The only thing I do remember about those few hours is constantly readjusting and trying to sit in a way that no one else makes out that this is happening,” Krishnan told Caravan reporter Nikita Saxena. “I remember checking constantly, ‘When are we going to reach — are we there yet, are we there yet’,” she shared.

She also accused him of sending inappropriate messages and visiting her room where he tried to force himself on Krishnan. She shared, “I started screaming … I think there was some sense of decency where he was like, ‘Okay, I can’t rape her’, so he went away at that point.”

She said that she shared her story to highlight a bigger issue. “This is not about the outright sexual assault, this is about how we treat women in these workplaces, it’s the everyday sexism. It makes me furious that we have very smart, young female reporters — with good talent — whom we don’t groom because we look at them as objects. And no amount of seniority fixes it, because no matter how up you go in the food chain, there are more men higher up on that very food chain at that very level,” said Krishnan.

Sawant dismissed the allegations in a tweet. Here is what he wrote:

GAURAV C SAWANT on Twitter The article published by Caravan is irresponsible, baseless, and completely false. I am talking to my lawyers and will take full legal action. So grateful to my family, friends, and viewers for their support.

Nidhi Razdan, the executive editor at NDTV, also took to Twitter to give her comments on the issue. Here is her tweet:

Nidhi Razdan on Twitter As Vidya’s horrific account makes headlines, NDTV asked India Today for a comment, they’ve said: “The article is distressing to read. Unfortunately, we are in no position to comment on it or investigate the matter since Gaurav Sawant was not employed with us in 2003 1/n https://t.co/q6ZeiTCudf

The former Weekend Editor at Hindustan Times, Kanika Gahlaut, posted a tweet supporting Krishnan where she accused Sawant of making sexual advances on her as well. Here is her tweet:

Kanika Gahlaut on Twitter If it helps I can testify Gaurav Sawant is a pest.I look for discreet places to smoke.Found him behind some hedges at group conclave.He lunged.I gave it off to him.He: “cmon when was last time you got any”.His justification for lunging-i’m single. That’s how sick his mind is.

