Journalist-Filmmaker Anna Böhlmark On Health Democracy, Travel And Life Beyond Film

She began as a journalist, but with time went on to don many other hats. Today the about section Anna Böhlmark’s website introduces her as a healthcare writer who runs her own magazine, author to a book she holds close, a filmmaker who has shot three exceptionally unique social documentaries, and last but not the least, an avid traveller.

My conversation with Anna was nothing short of an enriching experience. On a journey of spreading awareness about the importance of good health and natural healthcare treatments, the lady has come a long way exploring nooks and corners of her own life.

Another interesting fact about her is that she is proficient in six languages. Yes, you read that right! “The ability to speak and understand different languages opens doors for many possibilities. I have been travelling from when I was a child, and over the years I realised that it helped me become more mentally and emotionally open, to people and their culture, to become more understanding and less judgmental,” shared Anna.

Currently in India for the ongoing shoot of her documentary ‘Democracy and Homeopathy’, the filmmaker has a lot to say in its regard. Read on:

“Raising awareness” she called it

How about we begin with talking about your experience of and in India? How long have you been in the country for?

It’ll be close to three months now, but including my four earlier trips, I think I’ve spent almost 1.5 years in India. I’m currently working on a documentary, ‘Homeopathy and Democracy’, which is in the completion stage now, just a meeting with one of the ministers in Delhi is left. India has been good to me, and I’ve learnt a lot from my trips to the interior parts of the country.

Anna at an Indian wedding

‘Homeopathy and Democracy’. That sounds interesting. Could you draw for us lines between the two?

The basic idea is to bring to the fact that it is an individual’s democratic right to choose a healthcare option, which is the reason I chose to shoot it in India. Back in my country (Sweden), we don’t have that right; allopathy is the only option that is made available to us. Through my documentary, I want to make the Swedish people aware of the other more natural healthcare treatments like homeopathy, and ask them to seek change.

In what ways can the natural healthcare treatments like Homeopathy be preserved through democracy, in your opinion?

Knowledge is the key. Spreading the right information and making more and more people know about it, is the only way. I have met so many people who sought homeopathy and got completely cured regardless of the nature of illness. People need to be taught about the possible harmful effects of the chemicals that allopathy makes use of. And I am glad to see the work that is happening in India for it, my meeting with the founders of one of the homeopathy schools in Kerala gave me immense hope.

Anna with the worlds foremost homeopath, George Vithoulkas

Do you think Homeopathy and Ayurveda could also act as a fuel to the Indian Economy?

Oh yes, definitely. When I was living in China, I learnt about the ways Chinese Government was working towards introducing and developing the natural healthcare models, and also about its economic benefits. There’s quite a lot that the Indian Government can do.

Tell us a little about your journey to writing for health that further extended to filming documentaries on the subject?

My education has been around communication, that together with my travels around the world, somewhere directed me towards researching about natural healthcare, and I began writing on it for few magazines. It started off as one-two articles in three months, but slowly I got into it full-time, and eventually, I founded ‘AlmaNova’, a health magazine and website that aims at spreading information about natural health.

Speaking of travelling, is that the root-source of your proficiency in six languages? How do you see these languages become a part of your identity?

Anna in China

On another note, she shared, “The last language I learned was Chinese when I was living in China. And having completed the course, it struck me that my mind had become too full of words, and I even suffered memory loss. The brain really has a capacity of its own, perhaps.”

Also, reading about your extensive and rich travel history, we are curious to know how was/is your family a part of it?

I’ve grown up with my mother, and she used to take my siblings and me on a lot of trips. The first time I visited Africa was when I was four.

And then you visited Africa again as a filmmaker to shoot your documentary, Fog of Bwindi. How has the impact of the film been so far?

Before screening in India, the documentary was screened in Italy, and while the response there was very satisfying, but the feedback I received from the Indian audience left me touched. People here feel a lot of emotions, and it is beautiful.

The documentary is about a pygmy tribe of Uganda, about how they were evacuated from their native place, the Bwindi forest when in 1991 the forest was declared a world heritage, a designated space for the endangered gorillas, with which the tribe had lived in harmony until then. Given the tribal stories and the human-animal conflict connect, I felt perhaps the Indians could better relate.

She called it “monkey business”

What was the most extraordinary experience you had while shooting in the deep forests of Uganda; any memory that you can’t seem to part with?

I travelled to Uganda alone, and it proved to be a tough experience for me; I was that ‘blonde girl with the video camera’. If I had any idea of the nature of difficulties I would have to go through, perhaps I wouldn’t have done it, for Uganda isn’t the safest country as it is.

I’ll tell you about this one boat ride incident that had left me feeling very threatened. Having completed that day’s shooting, I had to go back from the forest to the city, and this one local guy who was throughout acting like a guide was accompanying me. Suddenly it began to rain and commuting by boat (the only option) seemed unsafe to me. When I told him and the boatman that, they insisted on going, and got very angry when I become adamant not to. There was no one around, and at one point I felt like they would leave me and go, because I sensed the strong tension. And though they did end up waiting for me, but I had a really tough time there.

You also authored a book titled ‘Pelikanens Land’. Tell us about the personal journey that you traversed through the book?

The book is about a woman who sets off on a journey to the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage site in Spain. And how while walking through the forests and looking at things, she doesn’t realise when it becomes more like an inner journey for herself.

Anna’s authored book

To answer your question here, I relate to the story on many fronts, a lot of it is what I have experienced on my journey of spiritual and emotional growth.

And lastly, while you are working on many social projects, a little insight into your thoughts of finding roots in a country that dons a hat of capitalism?

Sweden is a capitalist country, but it is also socialist in many ways. The welfare system is very good, it takes care of the elderlies and sick, and healthcare and education related facilities are free of cost. I have always seen my family involving in the social causes and helping the weak, which could be a major reason for me to be able to see things with a different perspective. I fail to the existence of capitalism, as I find it promoting the gap between the rich and poor strata of the society, and I absolutely dislike that.

Anna with Deepak Chopra

Upon completing the work of ‘Homeopathy and Democracy’, Anna will soon begin shooting for her next as interestingly titled documentary, ‘Quantum Physics and Consciousness’. Regarding which she has already met Deepak Chopra, and is looking forward to meet Dalai Lama. We wish you all the luck, Anna!