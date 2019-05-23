Jokha Alharthi Becomes The First Arabic Author To Win The Man Booker International Prize

The novel Celestial Bodies has won the Man Booker International prize 2019, thus making its author, Jokha Alharthi, the first Arabic author to win the prize. The book reveals her Omani homeland’s post-colonial transformation. This year most of the books which were shortlisted were by female authors and independently published.

Alharthi is also the first female Omani novelist to be translated into English and shared the prize of £50,000 with her translator, American academic Marilyn Booth. “Through the different tentacles of people’s lives and loves and losses we come to learn about this society – all its degrees, from the very poorest of the slave families working there to those making money through the advent of new wealth in Oman and Muscat. It starts in a room and ends in a world,” said chair of judges for the prize, historian Bettany Hughes.

“We felt we were getting access to ideas and thoughts and experiences you aren’t normally given in English. It avoids every stereotype you might expect in its analysis of gender and race and social distinction and slavery. There are surprises throughout. We fell in love with it,” she added. “It’s less flamboyant than some of the other books, there’s a kind of poetic cunning to it. It starts feeling like a domestic drama in a fascinating world, but with the layers of philosophy, psychology, and poetry, you are drawn into the prose, through the relationship between the characters. It encouraged us to read in a slightly different way.”

Appreciating the fact that the award brings Omani literature to the attention of a wider audience, Booth said, “What one really learns here ‘about the Arab world’ is that there are amazing fictionalists … throughout the region, not only in the better-known hubs of literary creation such as Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, Morocco, and many other places but in a country that is less literarily mapped, like Oman. And perhaps what one learns most is how alike they are in their dailiness, human exchange and emotions, and how societies that might appear so different are really so very much alike.”