JNU Students And Professors Demand 8 Separate FIRs In The Atul Johri Sexual Harassment Case

More than 100 JNU students gathered outside Vasant Kunj (North) police station on Monday to protest against JNU professor Atul Kumar Johri.

Atul Johri is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct by eight women students of his department. One of the complainants had mentioned in the FIR, “He used to ask me to come to his office room to discuss work… There, he used to make me sit on sofa besides him… (and) inappropriately touch my back and shoulders, always without my permission.”

She also stated that she decided to take an action when she found out that another student from her center had undergone the same ordeal. Even though eight students furnished separate complaints against the professor, just one FIR was registered against him.

The students shouted “Delhi Police murdabad” and demanded registration of separate FIRs in the protest. The JNU Students Union has been protesting for four days, asking for the immediate arrest of the professor and they have locked the School of Life Sciences where the professor worked.

In an interaction with The Indian Express, DCP (southwest) Milind Dumber said “We have no problems registering multiple FIRs. However, we are going through the case to ascertain if it merits multiple FIRs. If the case requires multiple FIRs, we will proceed accordingly. We will also see if additional sections should be added to the FIR.”

Before the protest, 54 JNU professors also filed a petition in the day making the same demand. “Even though you have received eight complaints, each of which reports incidents that are distinct and separated by space and time, you have chosen to register only one FIR under only one of the names. We are shocked to learn this as the law requires that a separate FIR is registered for each complaint,” the petition filed by the professors said.

“We seek an assurance from the Delhi Police to take measures to ensure that professor Johri is prevented from making any contact with the complainants,” said the professors.

Johri resigned from his post on March 16 after his misconduct was called out by his students. In the latest development, he was arrested after being summoned by Delhi police for interrogation today and would be produced before a city court in evening.

