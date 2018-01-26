JLF’s Tribute To Gauri Lankesh – The Irreverent, The Fearless, The Threat!

The moment I got seated for the session A Tribute to Gauri Lankesh, a beautiful grey-haired lady occupied the seat next to me and told me how she was a friend of the speaker and that’s why didn’t want to sit in the front row as she had to leave early and that wouldn’t look “nice at all”. Well, JLF and its many charms!

When Salil Triphati opened the session, he remarked how it “should have been a longer session” knowing the breadth of her work and the entire crowd nodded in agreement. The lady sitting next to me gave an earnest nod too. Gauri Lankesh was certainly many things – an editor, a public activist, a journalist, a member of the Peace and Reformation Forum for Naxalites and also for someone a threat.

Chandan’s first words about Gauri were “extraordinary, warm and caring” which he kept echoing throughout the session and that perhaps was the essence of Gauri for him. He shared how she was “very loving of all the things and people around her.”

When Kota Neelima asked him, “What was the source of her courage.” Chandan said, “She was fearless” and that is why she was that courageous. She owed her fearlessness to her paper’s old tradition which was to be “fearless towards everything” including all people, organisations, and the fear itself. He recalled how a very prominent quality about Gauri was a “deep sense of in-acceptance of injustice.”

“Fearlessness”,”Irreverence” and the fact that “Nothing was sacred to her” were the words ringing in the air, and I was reminded of a tribute that her ex-husband had written for her after her death. He wrote, “If Gauri Lankesh read all the tributes and accolades for her, particularly those that refer to soul and afterlife and heaven, she’d have cracked a good laugh. Maybe not a laugh, but at least a chuckle. We had decided in our teens that heaven and hell and afterlife were a lot of b.s. There was enough heaven and hell on earth, and we should just leave god alone – he has enough on his hands – instead of begging him for favors.”

Kota Neelima then asked, “As a woman, did she change her way of understanding the things”? Chandan replied affirmatively and said, “yes, as a woman she embraced her own emotional world while being political” and it worked in her favor in terms of the quality of her work.

A lot of theories circulate around Gauri’s murder and there always lingers a persistent question, Who murdered Gauri Lankesh? Salil Tripathi concluded the session on the same lingering note, as he said, “We don’t know who murdered but we know who celebrated.”

I was left with a feeling of unease after the session as a question kept haunting me. My question was simple, does it get a little more under the skin when a woman raises an issue in comparison to when a man does it? And luckily, I found a chance to interact with Chandan and ask the same.

After hearing the question, he replied, “Of course, it had a little to do with the fact that she was a woman. The way people came forward and there were songs being made about her by people who didn’t even know her was something extraordinary. So, yes it certainly had to do a little with the fact that she was a woman, but that’s just the beginning of the conversation and there is much more to it – like the fact that she was a woman who was traditional and modern both. For instance, even when she was shot she was sporting a short hairdo but was wearing salwar kurta.”

While Chandan answered my question, I hope someone soon answers the bigger one – Who murdered Gauri Lankesh?