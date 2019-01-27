JLF’19: This Republic Day, IWB Introduces Some Unsung Women Who Helped Draft The Indian Constitution

Although India gained its independence on August 15, 1947, it was only on November 26, 1949, that our Constitution was approved and later came into force on January 26, 1950.

As we celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day, amidst the patriotic messages and images on televisions and social media to celebrate the spirit of a free and democratic country, we at IWB took an initiative at JLF to introduce people to some of the unsung women who played a crucial role in the framing of the Constitution of India.

While we all remember Dr. B R Ambedkar as the father of the Indian Constitution, let’s first take a look at the incredible female members of the Constituent Assembly and then find out what the JLF attendees had to say.

Ammu Swaminathan- born into an upper caste Hindu family in Anakkara of Palghat district, Kerala, Swaminathan formed the Women’s India Association in 1917 in Madras, along with Annie Besant, Margaret Cousins, Malathi Patwardhan, Mrs Dadabhoy and Mrs Ambujammal. She became a part of the Constituent Assembly from the Madras Constituency in 1946.

Dakshayani Velayudhan- the leader of the (then titled) Depressed Classes, Dakshayani was nominated to the Cochin Legislative Council by the State Government in 1945. She was the first and only Dalit woman to be elected to the Constituent Assembly in 1946 and supported Dr. B R Ambedkar on many issues related to the scheduled caste community during the Constituent Assembly debates.

Begum Aizaz Rasul- was the only muslim woman member of the Constituent Assembly and became the Minister for Social Welfare and Minorities.

Durgabai Deshmukh- established the Andhra Mahila Sabha in 1936, which within a decade became a great institution of education and social welfare in the city of Madras. She was awarded the fourth Nehru Literary Award in 1971 for her outstanding contribution to the promotion of literacy in India.

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur- India’s first Health Minister who held that post for 10 years was a firm believer of women’s education, their participation in sports, and healthcare. She was the founder of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and argued for its autonomy.

Sarojini Naidu- popularly known as “the Nightingale of India” , she became the first Indian woman to be the president of the Indian National Congress and to be appointed as an Indian state governor. She was also known for her literary prowess and was elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 1914.

Vijayalakshami Pandit- sister of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was elected to the Assembly of the United Provinces in 1936, and became the minister of local self-government and public health—the first Indian woman ever to become a cabinet minister in 1937. In September 1953, she was also appointed as the first woman and the first Asian to be elected president of the U.N. General Assembly.

Renuka Ray – a social worker and member of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC), submitted a document titled ‘Legal Disabilities of Women in India; A Plea for a Commission of Enquiry’ and argued for a uniform personal law code, saying that the position of Indian women was one of the most iniquitous in the world. She served as a Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation and established the All Bengal Women’s Union and the Women’s Coordinating Council.

Malati Choudhury- born in 1904 to a distinguished family in East Bengal (now Bangladesh), set up several organisations such as the Bajiraut Chhatravas for the upliftment of vulnerable communities in Odisha.

At JLF, we met a few attendees to whom we handed over some bookmarks that had pictures of these influential women along with their description and asked them if they knew who these women were. Check out what they had to say:



“I am teacher and it is so sad that even I don’t have an idea about these remarkable women and their contribution,” said Aparna. Adding to it Pradeep said, “That’s true, women after all make half of the country and they should be given their much deserved credit.”

“When we read about our history, we only come across the achievements and contribution of men, their statues and speeches. It’s time we acknowledge and learn about these powerful women too,” says Adit Shah.



“I am an Ophthalmologist and have been working in AIIMS for a while. It’s heartbreaking to know that I had no idea about Rajkumari Amrit Kaur who was the founder of AIIMS,” said Dr. Gupta.

Shweta Agrawal, a history student, shared, “I have read the Independence chapter so many times, however, I never came across Ammu Swaminathan’s name. Thank you for sharing this bookmark, I am curious to know more about her work now.”

“It’s high time we revise our history books and give these women the long due recognition that they deserve,” said Anukriti.