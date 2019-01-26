JLF’19: Here’s What Some Literary Enthusiasts Promise To Do With IWB’s ‘Good Books’ Challenge

Held at the Diggi Palace every year, the Jaipur Literature Festival has grown from a modest gathering to the largest literature festival in the world, bringing together some of the greatest thinkers and writers from across the world.

While the festival brings forward big words from bigger authors, we at IWB bring back our tradition of IWB’s ‘good books’ activity to awaken goodness and spread more happiness in the world.

“I have been donating clothes for a long period of time, and with my birthday falling on February 5, this activity becomes another reason for me to take forward the tradition that I have been following,” says Shikha, a participant in IWB’s good books challenge.

As a part of the activity, we asked a few literary enthusiasts to pick out a bookmark which had a task written on it, which they had to execute and here’s the list of some good deeds that they promised to do:

Donate warm clothes to a homeless person.

Plant a tree.

Teach an elderly person how to use technology.

Sponsor a menstrual kit for a homeless woman.

Donate books/school stationary to an underprivileged child.

Dump the litter left by someone into a nearby dustbin.

Meet some of our agents who promised us to do the tasks allocated to them.

She promises to donate books/stationery to an underprivileged child.

These two lovely souls pledge to plant more trees.

The girl sitting on the left promises to teach an elderly person how to use technology whereas the other one promises to donate warm clothes to a homeless person.

We also welcome our readers to head on to the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival and share with us their acts of kindness with the tasks mentioned above and we’ll be delighted to share your photographs on our blog.