JLF: With A String Of Male Protagonists In His Books, Benyamin On Why ‘Jasmine Days’ Needed A Woman’s Perspective

“The men of the house called Facebook the ticket booth for the train to hell. But apparently, those tickets only took women to hell,” says the protagonist, Sameera Parvin of Jasmine Days. In many such examples, the author of the book has masterfully pointed out the flawed system of patriarchy and how women, forever conditioned to adapt and comply, break the bindings in small yet monumental steps.

“I am often asked why I write. I was an engineer, I went to Gulf when I was 21 to work and in the next 21 years, I had countless experiences and millions of untold stories of what I witnessed, observed. Everyone tells stories because those unbidden thoughts, if not told, would drive them insane,” shared Benyamin during his session on the second day day of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Known as a reader’s writer, Benyamin is known for getting out of his skin and seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. His pattern of writing includes stepping aside from his work, sitting in Kerala’s villages’ corners and observing as life goes by. All his books, the latest being Jasmine Days and the predecessor Goat Days, share a similarity – he prefers to give more emphasis on the character as he believes the story is just the part of the character.

In Jasmine Days, he amazingly captured the evils of feudal patriarchy. We see a young Pakistani woman living in a conservative joint family setup which is headed by her father’s eldest brother, whom she addressed as Taya. There are certain rules in her Taya’s ghar – only arranged marriages, not leaving the house alone, plus Facebook is off-limits, as well. But all these rules, coincidentally apply only to women.

Explaining why he explored this issue in his book, Benyamin said, “It is the same everywhere, Sameera’s Taya’s house is a universal phenomenon and sadly my readers, from different parts of the world, would actually relate to it because this evil is omnipresent.”

“And that’s why a woman’s voice was necessary. Who can tell this bloody tale of the tussle between women’s rights and the patriarchy that is always jostling to take away her freedom, better than a woman? Her story pushes, even forces readers to open their eyes, and keep them open to the situations, the truths, the fights to be fought that they choose to hide from in real life,” he answered.