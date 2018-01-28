JLF Fashion Diary: Fusion, Prints, And Bold Mix & Match Ruled The Literary Weekend

Well, clearly the level of craze and enthusiasm for the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasing every year. And the the jam-packed lawns of Diggi Palace this weekend were proof of that.

Needless to say, the blend of the weekend and festive vibes had everybody turn the dusty and packed grounds into a runway. From the easy-breezy style to boho mania to not-sticking-to-conventional-style, the fashion bazaar at JLF certainly caught our attention, making it difficult for us to list the best looks.

But after a lot of brainstorming, we have picked out our absolute five favourites that stole our hearts for breaking the rules.

Here they are:

Ayush Agnihotri

Ayush is a design student who wore his own design. We absolutely loved his Mughal Sultanate look in this easy-breezy print, which also gave us a glimpse of summer. And, the tiny details that he added to his look with a gorgeous ring, kada, and nose pin were perfect.

Highlight: Jewelry

Alicia Nieto

The first time we saw her we took some seconds to process that she was actually wearing badges all over her cap, T-shirt, and bag. When we asked her about them, she said, “Most of them are basically the things foreigners hear from locals.” Her badges read one-liners like, “Madam, only for 10 Rs” and “sab milega”. Alicia is now a Pushkar resident.

Highlight: Quirky Badges

Cynthia Sciberras

Plaid with a printed dupatta? Why not? Cynthia, who is from Australia, spoke about her style to us. She said, “My fashion is comfort with fine fabrics and I don’t like wearing matching clothes.“

Highlight: Prints and Colors and her gorgeous nosepin

Indranjan Banerjee

A kathak dancer, Indranjan’s outside the box combination of a punk leather jacket with a traditional red wrap-up caught our attention. Isn’t it lovely how gracefully he carried it off?

Highlight: East meets West

Rishi Kalaliya

Rishi is a blogger from Jaipur and what we like about her style is that she has made the best use of her wardrobe. Keeping the bright sun yet cold breeze in mind, she paired her full sleeves top with a dhoti-draped saree. It was her utmost confidence that topped it all.

Highlight: The Dhoti Drape

