JK Rowling Had The Most Wonderful Response To This Letter From A 12 Y.O. In J&K

Who is NOT a fan of JK Rowling? The ones who haven’t read Harry Potter, human being, I judge you. So, a 12-year-old, Kulsum, in Jammu Kashmir’s Haji Public School, a big fan of the author, wrote the most heartwarming letter for her idol and thanks to her teacher, Sabbah Haji Baji, it reached Rowling as well.

When Sabbah tweeted the letter to Rowling, she didn’t expect a reply from the celebrated author but she wowed us all again.

Sabbah Haji Baji on Twitter Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool . https://t.co/F9tvShYJsm

Rowling actually took the little girl’s letter into account and gave the most endearing reply, winning millions of hearts across social media.

J.K. Rowling on Twitter @imsabbah Please can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something.

Sabbah Haji Baji on Twitter @jk_rowling You are wonderful.

