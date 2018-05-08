JK Monitor’s Editor-In-Chief Asks A Girl To Live With Him In Lieu Of Internship Under Him

When Esha Mitra applied for a journalism internship at JK Monitor, what happened was both “inappropriate and startling” in her own words.

A student of English Literature at Presidency University, Kolkata, 20-year-old Esha was seeking to do an internship in journalism. She found the contact details of JK Monitor’s Editor-in-Chief, Ajmer Alam Wani on LinkedIn. She then approached Wani to find out about the prospects of getting an internship with the Kashmir-based online news portal. What followed was beyond something that she could fathom.

Esha posted the entire conversation on Facebook along with a strong caption: “A cautionary tale for young girls applying for internships: Below is an account of my interaction with the editor in chief Ajmer Alam Wani of JK Monitor in the course of applying for an internship.”

She sent him the following text:

She was then asked to carry on the conversation on Whatsapp by Wani. She did as she was asked to but from the instant, she moved the conversation to Whatsapp, Wani tried to take it to slightly informal direction. He asked her to send her all the details as well as her resume on Whatsapp.

“Through the course of this conversation my tone had remained entirely professional, but I was forced to adopt a more casual tone when he said he assumed that the man in my DP was my boyfriend, following which he continued to adopt an informal tone, while I tried to keep it formal,” she wrote on Facebook.

Below is how the conversation proceeded:

This is when Wani’s tone became even more casual. He went to the lengths of complementing Esha for her DP and also asked her if the guy in the DP was her boyfriend:

“His last message to me at the time was at 10:50 and perhaps because I was thrown by his question, even though I did not have a DP at that time since there was some glitch and he could somehow see it, I changed my DP to one with a girl. He commented on this picture as well,” Esha wrote on Facebook.

Esha’s formal tone didn’t deter his spirits. Esha writes: “he asked me if I would be comfortable travelling with him for reporting purposes, and remarked on my accommodating attitude when I responded in the affirmative.”

This is when his overtures got absolutely blatant. Esha shared: “He then proceeded to ask me if I would stay with him during the course of this internship (clarifying that his family would not be there). This seemed to cross a line with me, so I shut down the conversation in the most civil manner possible.”

Esha further wrote: “As is evident from his tonality, this definitely wasn’t simply a gesture of generosity.” Esha shared with The Quint that she is considering filing complaint against Wani with the Press Council of India (PCI).

JK Monitor responded to her allegations by raising five questions. Here are the questions as shared by The Quint :

“The girl was clearly told that she will not be paid anything if allowed to work for the organisation as an intern. To this, without giving a second thought, she agreed. This gave a bit doubt to our mind, and we asked why she was interested in Kashmir only, and she gave her own opinion, which was not convincing,” raised the statement issued by JK Monitor.

They further stated: “To dig out more from inside, she was asked if there would be a problem in travelling with a man for reporting, to which she replied she did not have one. She was also asked if she will be willing to stay in a private residence, without family. To this, every girl would give a straight answer with a big NO, as it is not acceptable to anyone. But instead, she said, she will talk to her parents.”

Esha replied to JK Monitor’s statement by saying: “This is a blatant distortion of facts. He has specifically taken parts of our conversation, and has tried hard to make it appear as if it’s a part of larger agenda.”

While we might refrain from taking sides here, the fact remains that Wani asked some really inappropriate questions from the girl despite the fact that she maintained a professional stance. The fact also remains true that while JK Monitor took the liberty of questioning Esha’s motives they didn’t offer any clarification for Wani’s conduct. If they suspected Esha’s motives then why on Earth did Wani take the conversation to the ugly point when being a senior journalist he could have instead probed her with serious questions?

