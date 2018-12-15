J&K Becomes The First State To Bring A Law Against Sextortion Of Women

Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, became the first state in India to take legal measures against “sextortion” by introducing a law that would stop those in power from sexually exploiting those in a position of disadvantage.

A chair led by Governor Satya Pal approved an amendment to the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) as a concrete step against the offence of sextortion. A section was inserted in the RPC to cover instances of “sextortion.”

The amendments in the law will “bring sextortion at par with similar offences prescribed under Ranbir Penal Code and amendment is being made in Prevention of Corruption Act to amend the definition of misconduct and to provide that demand for sexual favours would also constitute misconduct within the meaning of Section 5.”

The government decided to take the step to protect women from being victimised by anybody in authority or in fiduciary relationships. In the State’s Law Department’s proposal, it was mentioned that “The existing legislative provisions have been found deficient to curb this menace. Therefore, a need was felt to introduce such provisions in the relevant laws that would prevent occurrence of such instances and deter the persons in authority to abuse their authority, influence or position to obtain sexual favours from the weaker sex.”

