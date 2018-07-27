Jit Chowdhary Is Resurrecting Characters From Indian Mythology Which Were Lost To Oblivion
- July 27, 2018
I have literally grown up on the fascinating stories of Indian mythology told to me by my grandparents. Be it any age or stage of my life, Indian mythology has always had something in store to teach me and to whet my appetite for stories.
Indian mythology indeed is a storehouse of wonders and life lessons. And, it extends way beyond what we think of it. It is as vast as it is exciting and there remain so many alluring stories that just a handful of us know about. Artist Jit Chowdhary is one of the few who is well versed with Indian mythology and has now taken upon him the task of sharing such stories from Indian mythology which remain majorly untold through his page Mythos.
“When we say Indian mythology we think of Hindu only… but there are Islamic and Buddhist also included in it. Plus there are some stories which clearly show a successful marriage between these cultures,” Jit said in an interaction with Home Grown last year.
He added, “I plan to revive those stories by reviving the characters. I want to place in front of all those less-known or forgotten characters and make people curious enough to want to read all about them.”
Surasa or “the one who almost ate Hanuman” is one such character from the Indian Mythology, which remains majorly untalked of her powerful story.
Here is an illustration of Surasa posted by Jit:
She who almost ate Hanuman…

Here are a few more of the whimsical mythological characters that Jit has illustrated:
Lajja Gauri – She is the symbol of abundance and fertility. The most ancient form of the Goddess and this form can be found in the Indus Valley seals.

Bhai Dooj special

The mother of all birds…

