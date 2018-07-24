Jhunjhun Jain Is Retelling Tales Of Indian Architecture With Her Beautiful Eco-Friendly Art

I have always had a certain obsession with the majestic Taj Mahal. In my 23 years on this Earth, I had never seen anything that could replicate this architectural marvel but that was before I came across 26-year-old Jhunjhun Jain’s Outlin’d.



Last year in September, it was at the London Design Festival 2017 when the New Delhi-based design studio Outlin’d was launched for the first time, presenting a striking collection of functional homeware like wine trays, coasters, placemats, bookshelves and laptop sleeves. While that sounds like nothing extraordinary, wait till you see what was it that floored the audience there.

Wine Glass Holder

Speaking about the experience of presenting her creativity on such a platform, Jhunjhun told IWB, “The response was breathtaking! People were stunned, amazed by Outlin’d’s pieces as they were purely designs with no colour or glitter to take away the real beauty of the product. Ah, it was such a giddy feeling to see that awe on their faces.”

Based on the theme of Indian architecture, Outlin’d celebrates the intricacy of Indian design without needing the addition of colour and glitter. So, let’s meet Jhunjhun, the creative mind behind this innovative retelling of Indian Heritage. Excerpts:

So, Jhunjhun, why cork as we mostly see that in making such products, people mostly prefer wood?

What is especially attractive about the material is that it is far more sustainable than wood, since it is sourced from the renewable, outer bark of the tree and doesn’t require as much environmental interference. As I played around with the material, I realised that cork was also quite versatile; like when I burnt it, the colour, the smell, was very enticing to me. It took me a good two to three months to develop this technique of burning cork. It took a lot of trial and error.

Wine Glass Holder

You can do anything with cork that you can do with wood. Cork comes in different densities and grains, and depending on the quality you choose, you can make sturdy and functional products.

Finally, I developed a method of burning the engravings on cork to create richly textured, deep line work – which wouldn’t fade away for generations to come.

Quite innovative, I must say. So, how do you source this cork and go about the designing process?

Well, cork is not manufactured anywhere in India, so I import it from Spain and Portugal. Also, as no one in India works with cork, the process of research and development was really put to the test. With my carpentry skills, a blueprint for the laborers was created, from which they learned how to start with the designs.

Wine Glass Holder

Like with Aiyana Kaari (wine glass stand) the functionality of the product was compromised for a while because I couldn’t get the balance of the product right. Luckily for me, a few months down the line I teamed up with Saahil Mendiratta, an ex-colleague and a confidant, who with his background in physics and an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) degree, helped build better functionality into the products, especially with this particular design that I had been struggling with for so long.

Listening to you, I can gauge your passion for your work. Were you always this creative?

‘Making things” has been my motto since I was a child. I loved using different materials that haven’t been used before for the creation of beautiful art pieces. I always wanted to be in a field where I am creating art pieces but the catch was I didn’t want them to be just a mere attraction but useful as well.

And you succeeded! But why did you choose Indian architecture?

Answer me this, Apeksha- what is history for you? Something that is gone by, in the past. And that’s the context in which people always talk about Hawa Mahal, Taj Mahal and all these amazing pieces of architecture. They are still here, glorifying our present too, timeless. My already-obsessed-slash-passionate-about-architecture attitude couldn’t handle this injustice.

Placemats

What you make is something really different, away from the mainstream. Did your family support this seemingly risky step of yours?

My father manufactures the interiors for the Indian Railways. My mother is an artist and a sculptor. My sister is an avid baker so when it came to supporting me in my venture, there was no question of whether they’ll understand my creativity because unmein bhi wahi hai.

What would you call your favorite from these wonderful artifacts you make?

My favorites are Aiyana Kari (the wine glass stand) and Meharaab (the tea tray). Aiyana Kaari is inspired by aiyana kaari in Mughal architecture and this is my take on intricate cutwork in cork. Wine is a luxurious drink, which I wanted to serve in an equally opulent way, and this wine glass stand felt like the best medium. Nothing like this exists in the market.

Meharaab (Tea tray)

Next would be Meharaab because it’s functional and harks back to the olden days when cups and saucers were an inseparable duo. This tea tray features grooves to hold coasters that also double up as saucers, and that’s my connect to the culture of Indian past.

Oh, boy! You are quite the know-it-all when it comes to architecture, so if I am not wrong, you sound like one avid traveller as well.

You can say that, wouldn’t say no to adding another title to my name! (she laughs) I have been on many trips in India and also abroad. It’s not just India’s ancient architecture that mesmerizes me, it’s just that for our first collection of products I have chosen the mesmerizing Hindustani architecture. Because when it comes to inspiration, the world is a super bank.

Indeed it is. So, often we see that a ton of waste is created in making such art pieces.

Yep, but we make it a point to just use 100% pure cork, we don’t use cork fabric or any treated form of it. And whatever scrap is left, we give it back to the vendor, which he processes again and gives us raw material made out of it.

Coasters

Even all our products, when buried in mud, decompose on their own, as no chemical products are used in their creation, so that is checking off the waste-creating tendency of our products.

Beautiful, useful and eco-friendly, now that’s the perfect combination. You’ve, quite aptly, made your art the source of your income. Any advice to fellow artists who want to follow in your footsteps?

A big part of an artist’s struggle is the feeling that whatever they are making is not good enough to be shown to the world. So, my advice to them would be that stop running after making it perfect, because nothing in this world is perfect. Don’t think that you’ll be presenting your work to an audience, think that they are critics who will hone your skills.

Any future plans, except bringing the world in your art pieces?

I plan to kick off our retail collaboration in London with two partners, and I’m looking for the right channels for distribution in India as well. Except for that, enjoying the present!