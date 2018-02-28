Jennifer Lawrence Talks About How The Nudity In “Red Sparrow” Empowered Her

Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina-turned-assassin in the movie “Red Sparrow” which is to hit theatres this Friday in the US. The actor would also be gracing Vanity Fair‘s cover this March and got candid about the film and nude scenes in the cover story.

In the movie, she appears as Russian prima ballerina turned Soviet operative Dominika who uses her sexuality for the purpose of espionage. In the film, Lawrence’s character, after incurring a career-ending injury, joins an elite squad of officers under the government who uses sexual as well as psychological warfare against the enemy to make them spill their secrets.

The actor had to work really hard to get in the physical form of an ex-ballerina to make the character look convincing. It got even more difficult since the actor has had a love-hate relationship with exercise in past and dieting is a concept that makes her nerve flaring. “I’ve always wondered what it would take to get me to really a diet, to really be hungry because I’ve never done it for a movie,” said Lawrence and further added “I can’t work on a diet. I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy.”

Getting in shape wasn’t the most difficult part of the movie for her though. Her character in the movie demanded her to go nude which she was hesitant about owing to the fact that she has never done it before and also owing to the misfortune that she faced in 2014 when some of her private nude pics were leaked online. Talking about the same incident she said “My biggest fear was that people would say, ‘Oh, how can you complain about the hack if you’re going to get nude anyway?’”

The 2014 hack was partly the reason she decided to shoot the movie sans any nude scenes first but the artist in her soon repudiated her for being unjust to the charter. “I tried to do the movie without nudity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through,” said Lawrence.

The actor expressed her gratefulness for the professional crew of the film as she said, “Everybody here is professional. You’re still at work. One look just made me comfortable. It didn’t make me feel naked.” Talking about director Francis Lawrence, she said “He looked me right in the eyes like I had clothes on and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh, O.K., it’s just like I have clothes on.’”

Needless to say, the photo hack was a traumatizing experience for her and she had previously said that the experience was like getting “gang-banged by the f**king planet.” But something great happened out of her decision to go nude for the movie as even before she realized it she was feeling empowered by the decision and in her own words felt like “I got something back that was taken from me, and it also felt normal.” After the decision, she also felt that it was her “choice” to go nude for the film, unlike the photo hack that violated her will and privacy. The character Dominika thus spells out freedom from past in more than one ways as it signifies a breaking away from the past for both the character as well as Jennifer Lawrence herself.

