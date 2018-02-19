Jennifer Lawrence Takes A Year-Long Break To Focus On Activism

For the last 12 months, Jennifer Lawrence has graced the silver screen with multiple hits, and her latest film Red Sparrow, coming out on the 1st of March, is already getting some rave reviews. But recently, Lawrence has announced that she’ll be taking a year off from acting. Surprised? Well, don’t be, because it is anything but a break.

Discussing her upcoming film with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that this year her focus will be entirely on political activism. Well, creating a positive change in the world has been something she had been pretty vocal about since she joined the world of Hollywood.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” she said. “I’m going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent.Us… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

A US-based organization, Represent.Us aims to change the way people think about political corruption and educate them to understand it. The organisation wants to protect the American population against local, state and federal corruption by focusing on passing actual reforms.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy,” she continued. She has always been in support of not-for-profit organisations in the past and most recently participated in the Women’s March in January to show her support to the women’s’ rights movement.

Jennifer Lawrence I stand in solidarity for Women’s rights Equal pay DACA CHIP

Well, it is high time someone proves to be as much of a superhero offscreen as they are on-screen and who better than Jennifer Lawrence to set an example.

