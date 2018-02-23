Jeenal Tank Started Her Entrepreneurial Journey At 18 And Now Runs A Thriving Chocolate Business

Jeenal Tank is a young entrepreneur, and by that, I mean someone who started when she was 18 years old. If you are already surprised then wait, because there’s more. Not only does she have a business, she also caters to some of the largest retail chains in the country such as D-Mart and Hypercity.

Her company Zest Chocolates is making India’s most premium chocolate. They started in 2013 by making handmade chocolates in Mumbai, which have now transformed into a machine-made chocolate omnichannel retail business. Be it Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Flavored Chocolates, Gifts Basket, Gift Hampers, or Chocolate Bouquet products, they have it all.

Jeenal is a determined soul and has taken it to her heart to make it big, no matter what. In this interview, she tells us about a few factors that helped her succeed at such an early stage in her venture and how she plans to open a chain of chocolate cafés across the country. Excerpts:

How did you stumble upon the idea of starting a chocolate business?

I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and had many ideas that I wanted to execute. One such idea that my sister, my brother, and I thought of was home décor such as candles and stuff. We always wanted to start something related to FMCG as well. That’s when we came across the idea of starting a chocolate business. We researched extensively and put a lot of effort to learn the art of chocolate making.

Being such a young startup how did you manage to break a deal with such big names?

It was challenging initially as they have a lot of regulations concerning food products. Hence, we registered our company as Pvt Ltd. Entity and issued a food license and tried to give best product offerings. Also, what helped us to get the deal was our creative display. Our chocolates are specifically for gifting purposes, and the packaging is attractive and eye-catchy which became our niche while pitching to such big names.

How do you manage to produce a quality product in bulk amounts?

We have a workshop, and most of the processes are automated, so the quality of the product remains consistent. Also, we take great care about maintaining hygiene in our workshop, and all our employees are trained very well.

Tell us one beautiful story of a chocolate gift that was customized for your client.

Recently, we made chocolate boxes for a birthday party for a 5-year-old. We experimented with colours such as pink and blue to create a unique combination. We also added some customized messages in the packaging to make it special for the occasion. The kids loved such a personalized and customized product which they had never seen anywhere.

Tell me about the valuable lessons you have learned over the years about entrepreneurship.

I believe in the power of vision and being persistent. I had the vision to make it big and wish to stay true to it. In spite of facing so many hurdles, I was determined to run this business because I had the vision even before my company started.

What is your favorite recipe from all your products?

My favorites are white chocolate and 70% bitter chocolate. We received great feedback on the same, and as it also caters to health-conscious audience because of its less sugar and dairy content.

Since there’s a lot of competition in the dessert making space, what’s your differentiating factor?

Our differentiating factors are imported Belgium raw materials and creative packaging. We make chocolates only with Belgium materials, and our packages are always customized depending on the occasion.

Do you think getting a degree in business would have helped you in your journey?

Yes, it would have definitely helped me to learn some nuances of business but not getting a degree was never a limiting factor for me. I learned things myself through experience. If one has the zeal to become an entrepreneur, nothing can really be as effective as your own determination and ability to learn.

What are some key trends that have played a huge role in shaping the chocolate making business?

One of the unique trends that have come up in the chocolate business is chocolate bouquets. These are designed for occasions such as valentines and birthdays.

What’s your vision for the next 5-10 years for your business?

I want to spread my brand’s name all across the nation and become a household name. I am planning on starting a Chocolate café called Zest Café since chocolate is a soothing and de-stressing agent. We will open a café with a similar theme and build franchises all over India.

Talking about your other ventures, could you tell us about Divyaakala?

We actually started with Decorative products such as decorative plates used in temples and all, but it didn’t receive a good response. So we diversified our product portfolio with décor as well as crystal products. Now there are around 200 décor and crystal products, and it’s caught a pace.

I am just curious to know, do you also personally wear crystals?

Yes, I wear crystals because it has a divine and soothing effect on our minds.

Just to conclude, give us an insight into your management strategy.

A great team and good delegation strategy always work. No matter what business you are planning on building just try and get good people on board who share the same vision.