Jeena PS From Kerala To Lead India’s Women Basketball Team In Asian Games

At the upcoming Asian Games, basketball player Jeena PS from Kerala will be leading India’s women basketball team in Indonesia. In 2014, Smrithi Radhakrishnan, a player from Railways, had led India in the Asian Games and now Jeena will be the second person from Kerala who has achieved the feat.

The team is currently in Bengaluru, busy in their preparation before they leave for Jakarta. The 12-member squad, including two more players from Kerala – Stephy Nixon and Anajana PG, will be coached by former player Shiba Maggon.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to lead the Indian team. We will be looking to do our best and qualify for the quarter-finals from the group stages,” Jeena said. “If you look at the draw, Indonesia is supposed to be the easiest of opponents but then they are the hosts. If we can beat them first up, it will be a confidence boost and we expect to progress from the group.”

H/T: She The People