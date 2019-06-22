Jazz Musician Smiti Malik Takes The Notes Of Her Career High By Composing Tunes Inspired By Her Life

Isn’t singing a fragile career option in India? To which, Smiti Malik, a full-time musician, replies, “Music is a creative art and people who consider it a part of their lives earn as they learn more about it.”

Delhi-based Smiti, a trained classical vocal artist, entered the Indian underground music scene around three years ago. She educated herself merely by listening to various artists from the West and reading about their work. Today, she plays with multiple Indie bands and often performs live, making her one of the best Jazz voices in the country.

An extremely private person, Smiti first became known a few years ago when she played with Delhi-based instrumental quartet Kitchensink.

Photo courtesy: Dhruv Kalra

To know more about her, IWB had a quick chat with the singer. Excerpts below:

What were you doing before you took music as a full-time endeavor?

I was enjoying a regular job until I decided to quit and make my life musical. This was back in 2014. It was during one of the jamming sessions with a member of Kitchensink that we decided to join hands. This band is close to my heart because I started my new career with it. I wrote songs and performed with them, most of which got widely appreciated. Later, I became a part of various other bands like FunkOfFeenado that introduce upcoming musicians to the world.

Are the songs written by you inspired by your life?

I don’t consciously focus on my life or any other woman’s life when I’m writing. I guess my childhood experiences and current situations help me give a direction to my thoughts and turn them into words.

What do you enjoy more – writing or singing?

It is hard to decide, but I find writing exceptionally therapeutic. As far as I remember, I started writing songs during my high school.

Photo courtesy: Vishal Dixit

Tell us about your favorite songs.

It has to be ‘Even Now’ that is based on the love story of my grandparents. I performed it with my co-founded band ‘Chayan & Smiti.’ Another song ‘Funny Girls’ is unique, too, as it’s about the messaging/conditioning that children receive while growing up and some of the prescriptions we imbibe because of that.

Has this chosen journey been challenging?

Umm…I won’t call it challenging but exciting. I’ve always wondered why there are fewer women in instrumental music. Is it because vocal music is more considered more feminine or is it the standards/expectations that are being different for women? Women are expected to look and carry ourselves a certain way. I strongly feel it is important to question this in order to widen the playing field.

What do you do when you aren’t singing?

I teach music.

Do you think Bollywood-association could have charted your career path differently?

Perhaps, it could have made me financially stronger. But, to be honest, I don’t plan to do so and put my freedom at stake. When you’re creating art, you don’t want to compromise, do you?

Cover picture by Pritiza Barua