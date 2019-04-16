Jaya Prada On Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comments And How Such Remarks Make It Hard For A Woman To Be A Politician

It was in 2004 Lok Sabha elections when actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined Samajwadi Party with help from senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who ensured her victory in the seat dominated by the family of Rampur Nawabs.

However, after 15 years, the two have turned rivals, as Jaya is now contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Rampur constituency on the BJP ticket. The enmity between the two has reached such a stage that Azam on Sunday made a below the belt comment on Prada, for which he has been booked by the National Commission for Women. “I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****,” said Khan, on Sunday while addressing an election rally.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Jaya Prada shared how difficult is it for a woman politician to take such remarks and her reaction on the remarks made by Khan, as he has in the past referred to her as ‘nachne wali’. Excerpts:

On how difficult is it for a woman politician to take such remarks

“I am shocked. Despite the past (previous instances when Jaya Prada and her mentor Amar Singh were expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010), I still said he was like my brother. But he has crossed all limits now. Imagine a remark which one can’t even repeat!”

On her reaction to the remarks made by Khan as he has in the past referred to her as ‘nachne wali’

“See, it’s not new to me. He is a victim of his habits. But even by his own low standards, he has crossed all the limits. I shudder to think what would happen if such a man gets elected. Who would guarantee safety and security of girls and women? I am happy that an FIR has been lodged against him and I hope that the law will take its own course.”

H/T: The Hindustan Times