Jaya Misra, Author Of ‘Kama’, On The Need For Women To Reclaim Their Stake In Pleasure

‘Kamasutra’ is a concept as misunderstood as it is popular. While most of us today believe it to be a book about sexual positions, in reality, that is just a part of the magnum opus.

It, in fact, is an amalgamation of seven erotic old books approaching various aspects of not just sex but also love and relationships, sex positions being just one of them. ‘Kamasutra’ today is the most pirated book on the internet. There also have been a lot of adaptations on reel as well as on paper. Sadly, all its adaptations focus on just one facet of the book.

“When it comes to ‘Kamasutra’ there is a huge difference between the perception and the facts. It is actually a very sophisticated handbook for the debonair male. And I think it is the only book from Indian history which gives equal opportunity to women in pleasure,” says writer Jaya Misra.

Perhaps it was the same lack of research and awareness about the book that drove Jaya to explore the topic through a fictional account of the life of its writer i.e. Vatsyayana.

A screenwriter by profession, Jaya has written critically acclaimed shows like ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ for Alt Balaji, ‘Timeout’ for Voot and many more. Novel writing, however, was completely new to her.

In fact, she set out to write her debut novel ‘Kama: The Story of Kama Sutra,’ purely to find out if she could write it. Being a well-established commercial writer, she, however, knew for certain that it wouldn’t be rejected but the reception left her absolutely surprised.

“The most surprising part has been that people from all age groups, right from 18 to 80, have liked the book. Even my mum and my best friend’s mother-in-law have thoroughly enjoyed the book and have given amazing reviews. So many youngsters approach me saying things like, ‘we thought it was all about sex but it is actually all about love.’”

“I think everyone who loves stories would love this book,” she adds.

Jaya believes that the protagonist of her book, i.e. Vatsyayana, was not a mere ascetic, but one of ancient India’s first feminists. “Imagine a man compiling a guide on how to make women comfortable in the head and the bed almost 2000 years ago,” she says.

Further dwelling on the subject of the book she says, “It is a fictional biography of Vatsyayana, his life, his journey, the women he loved and left and his journey towards self.”

In Jaya’s book, Vatsyayana is a man on the fringes of the society. He is adopted by eunuchs, no guru agrees to teach him because they are unsure of his caste and he is surrounded by courtesans and desire. It is also about how he experiences love. It is a book about a man who finds the purpose of his life by traveling within himself, spiritually and sexually.

Despite writing a fictional tale, Jaya researched well before diving into writing. There was hardly any material available on the life of Vatsyayana. That he was born in Varanasi was known, but any information beyond it had to be taken with a pinch of salt. Even when it came to his date of birth, there was a 200-400 years of discrepancy in various sources.

Jaya decided to base the timeline of her book in 275 A.D., the time period between the reign of Moryas and Guptas, as not much of Indian history was written between that time. This gave her the artistic freedom to develop her own fictional narrative. She even visited the ancient city of Varanasi and interacted with a plethora of historians for her research. The aim was to create a fictional tale which did not lack conviction.

She shares, “I went to the ancient temple of Khajuraho as well since I was really intrigued by the depiction of erotica inside the temple walls. My research took me to a very interesting professor who happened to be an exponent of Kalidasa. Through him, I discovered the rich imagery in the plays of Kalidasa and how they presented a very authentic picture of what the men and women of that time were like.”

Jaya wanted to retain the appeal of the times of Vatsyayana while infusing it with a contemporary appeal. She even read the characters of Chinese kings and British monarchs for her research.

You can ascertain the appeal of her writing from the fact that many people approached her after reading the book asking if all of that had actually happened.

While getting publishers is not exactly a cakewalk for debut writers, Jaya had an entirely different experience. She wrote the first five chapters of the novel and sent them to five of the major publishers and received immediate responses from all of them, which is something that doesn’t happen every day. Around the same time, she happened to meet Ajay Mago of Om Books International, who, after reading her draft, immediately made an offer she couldn’t refuse.

He told her, “Whichever publisher gives you whatever royalty for the book, I will give you x times more of that.” It was, however, the trust invested by the publishing house that convinced Jaya to go with them. “They had faith in my book even before I had faith in it,” she says. It took her five years to write the book and they let her take her sweet time to indulge fully in her artistic process and stayed patient all that while.

Jaya has received rave reviews for the erotic language employed in her book. Sharing how she worked up the language, she said, “I have grown up reading Anais Nin. The way she writes ignites all the five senses. Her language approaches not just the act of sex but also the world where it is happening. Her vivid imagery has grown on me. She is my idol. I have merely tried to keep my language natural and contemporary.”

‘Kama’ offers its readers a spectrum of characters to marvel at. The book houses people from all walks of life, right from queens to courtesans. It, therefore, became imperative to ask her about how she approached the concept of sex through the experience of different people and how did it vary. Almost flabbergasted at my query, she replied matter of factly, “Sex is sex, what does it have to do with somebody’s status?”

Besides being a book on the life of the author of ‘Kamasutra’, ‘Kama’ also is a book about the importance of female sexuality and the need to reclaim it. Jaya believes that women were more emancipated in ancient times. And then came in the concept of marriage (which she suspects was devised by men), and everything changed.

She laughs as she says, “I have this theory. I think men created the concept of marriage to have a team that could take care of the farms. What better way to create a team than to tie a woman to yourself and produce babies together”!

She thus believes that with the introduction of the concept of marriage, men took the lead in everything and women were cornered along with their needs and desires. “Imagine we needed Raja Ram Mohan Rai, a man, to emancipate women,” Jaya says.

From then to now, surely a lot has changed. Women have started working and that leads you to think that the times are a-changing, but are they? Even today, despite making their own living, women are leading the lives of “second-class individuals”, expresses Jaya.

It is only in the last couple of years that a revolutionary wave has started setting in. They are finally realizing that they need to step up and demand to be treated as equals. “Amidst all this, sexuality becomes the last agenda,” Jaya says. But it actually is a crucial factor in human life and also a driving force.

This is an issue that has been raised in Jaya’s book. In the book, too, the society puts a lot of stress on Dharma and Arthashastra while Kamashastra is pushed aside.

It is Vatsyayana in the book who feels that the society could really benefit if a balance is established between the three. “Vatsa advocates the need for the ‘Kamasutra’ to be evoked and restudied. That’s my angle to the book,” shares Jaya.

She also feels it is high time that the women reclaim their stake in pleasure. Jaya strongly believes that every woman needs to sit down for a moment and think, “Am I happy? Am I getting what I seek from my partner?” If the answer is no then “you need to understand yourself seek your happiness,” says Jaya.

She adds, “We are all here for a small amount of time. We need to live, love and find our pleasure.”