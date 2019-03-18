Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Breaks National Record After Practising With Golf Balls

Javelin thrower Annu Rani became the first Indian woman to qualify for the World Championships two years ago. She set a national record of 61.86 m at the Federation Cup to qualify for the London Worlds that year. However, she failed to even come close to her past performance since then and as a result, could not perform at the Asian Games till the last moment, failing to bag a medal in Jakarta.

“The bronze medal was at 56 m there. It was nothing for me,” says Rani. “But I was unable to throw. I was struggling so much.”

But getting back in form on Sunday at the Federation Cup, Rani broke the national record in women’s category as she threw the spear to a distance of 62.34, a performance that qualifies her for both the Asian and World Championships.

Last few months for Rani had been tough as she was removed from the national squad and did not travel to South Africa to train with other national throwers. But under Baljeet Singh’s training, who was quick to find out the flaws in her technique, Rani worked hard to better her performance.

Talking about the flaw in her technique, Baljeet shared, “She comes very straight on and so the power in the throw was very less. She also used to throw at a high angle with a slow arm speed which brought down the distance.”

However, under Baljeet’s guidance, Rani practiced correcting her technique by throwing golf balls weighing 40 gm which requires exceptional control and increased arm speed. “The problem before was that when I released the javelin, I used to bring my hand very high and slow it down which decreases my power and ultimately the distance,” shared Rani, who found it difficult to change her previous method that led to her performance going down in the past.

H/T: The Scroll