Javed Abidi, Disability Rights Activist, Dies At 53 Due To A Chest Infection

One of the prominent voices fighting for the rights of the disabled, Javed Abidi, passed away at the age of 53 on Sunday.

Javed, from Aligarh, UP, was a disability rights activist, director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (set up by him in 1996), and also the global chair of Disabled Peoples’ International (a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations, and convenor of the National Disability Network, India).

Abidi was one of the first activists of a cross-disability movement who founded the Disabled Rights Group in 1993 to work specifically on cross-disability issues of access and inclusion. He was diagnosed with Spina Bifida and wasn’t operated on for eight years which resulted in nerve damage. His family later moved to the United States where he received care at the Boston Children’s Hospital and the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. At the age of 15, he started using a wheelchair. The disability didn’t stop him from achieving his dreams. He studied at Wright State University, and moved back to India in the year 1989, seeking a career in journalism.

He was influential in drafting the 1995 Disability Act and in the inclusion of missing disabilities like autism, dyslexia into the act revamped in 2016.

“We have lost the most prominent voice of our sector. We have lost an international leader as he was the sole voice of the Global South. He pioneered the cross-disability movement in India and galvanized disability issues as developmental and human rights-based issues. An era ends with Javed ji,” said disability rights’ activist, Dr Satendra Singh, Delhi University.

Rest In Peace, Javed Abidi.

H/T: The Times of India