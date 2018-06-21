Jashodaben Time And Again Justifying Her Marital Status Proves How Unfair We Have Been To Our Women

PM Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben on Wednesday snapped at MP governor Anandiben Patel’s for her statement in which she said that PM Modi is unmarried.

Jashodaben got back to Anandiben in a video shot by her brother Ashok Modi on his mobile phone. “I am surprised over Anandiben telling the press that Narendra bhai was not married (to her). He has himself mentioned in his declaration while filing papers for Lok Sabha elections in 2004 that he is married and mentioned my name in it,” she said in the video.

She further added, “It is very unbecoming of a well-educated woman (Anandiben, former chief minister of Gujarat) to speak like this of a teacher (Jashodaben). Not only this, her conduct has tarnished the image of the Prime Minister of India. He is very respectable for me, he is Ram for me.”

Jashodaben who lives a quaint life of prayer after her retirement as a teacher is indeed a woman who commands great respect. The problem, however, is that since the day PM Modi filed his nomination for the post and mentioned her as his wife she has become a subject of pity for the country.

The entire country first hails her as the perfect wife and then takes pity on her – and a woman of Jashodaben’s standing doesn’t deserve that, in fact, nobody deserves that. But on another note, is that seriously our idea of a perfect woman and a perfect wife?

I do not at all justify the entire concept of child marriage here (PM Modi and Jashodaben’s was a child marriage). But I also do not justify the idea of a woman giving up on her dreams and desires just because her husband decides to walk off the marriage one day. Imagine, just imagine, Jashodaben had to give up on all her dreams of a happy fulfilled marriage because her so-called husband decided that it wasn’t the thing for him. And who is to blame here? Any guesses dear society?

Why have we done this to our women? Why do we keep doing it to our women? Why do we keep teaching our daughters that pati is the parmeshwar? Please for the love of God (all the pun that is to follow absolutely intended) stop teaching your daughters to aspire for a husband like Ram. Leaving away all the luxuries and comforts of a palace just to be with your husband, only to be doubted, impregnated and then estranged by him in the end? Trust me you don’t want that for your daughters.

Bash me as much as you want to but who wants Ram for a husband anyway? And which self-respecting woman would cherish the title of being the ‘estranged’ wife of the PM? Can’t you all feel Jashodaben’s pain when she has to time and again prove her devotion to the farse of a marriage? This is downright unfair! And I won’t flinch from blaming our so-called ‘culture’ that has taught, rather trained, its women to keep their husbands on a pedestal, above their dream and life. This is repulsive! This is inhuman! This is criminal! Stop!