Jasbir Jaspal Becomes The First Sikh Woman To Be Appointed To The UK Council’s Cabinet

Jasbir Jaspal has become the first Sikh woman to be appointed to the UK council’s cabinet by the new leader Ian Brookfield (Labour). Earlier, she was elected from Heath Town in Wolverhampton in the May 2 local elections. Since 2012, she had been a councillor in the City of Wolverhampton Council.

Now, she is responsible for policy areas including community safety and cohesion, resilience and business continuity, healthy ageing and healthy life expectancy.

“This is a big step up for me and I am ready for the challenge, having done health scrutiny for three years. It is a proud moment for the Sikh community to have a female member of the Cabinet. It is probably long overdue, considering the high Sikh population in the city,” she said.

“I hope to be able to represent all of the communities in Wolverhampton. There are issues with violent crime in the city – particularly knives and guns. It simply has to be a priority, and I am keen to reach out to everyone to see what the council can do to deal with these problems,” Jaspal added.

