Janki Bai’s Life Was About Powerful Choices Against Social Conformity, Says Author Neelum Saran Gour

Janki Bai Ilahabadi was a popular performing artiste and one of the first women to record on gramophone, but her accomplishments could never get the recognition they deserved. Chronicling her life, Neelum Saran Gour’s new novel, Requiem in Raga Janki (Penguin Random House) highlights the story this great performer.

In an interview with The Hindu, Neelum talks about why she chose to write on Janki Bai and how she wrote about her life.

On why she chose Janki Bai

“I came across Janki Bai while reading up for a project on Allahabad’s history and culture. It was a brief chapter in a book but I was instantly arrested by her life and personality. Twelve years back I’d already chosen her story as one of my future subjects to be researched and written about when the time came.”

On why she decided to write it as a fiction story

“Fiction was my instinctive choice because there just wasn’t much detailed and definitive data about Janki Bai and so much of it comprised mutually contradictory versions. Even the sketchy introduction she wrote for her volume of poems, Deewan-e-Janki, is full of obfuscations and evasions.

The confirmed facts of her life were intriguing but between a few landmark episodes, there were wide spaces that invited creative conjecture and fictional envisioning. Whatever I read up about her in scanty magazine articles and the occasional book about the singers of the gramophone age highlighted the omissions in her narrative rather than what had been committed to print. This fell properly in the domain of fiction and the novel was constructed out of the footprints of a woman who broke all the standard stereotypes of stardom and rose above the constraints of a vexed personal life by virtue of her intense relationship with her art.”

On how she wrote about music in her novel

“Since music was such an overwhelming presence in her life, any fictional rendering of it would have to be saturated with music. Also, the rich traditional lore about music and musicians that lies untapped in oral and Indian language sources was deeply attractive to me and I seized the opportunity to build it into my story. I wanted to render Janki Bai’s profound commitment to her music and the energy she drew from this. All this underlies the chapters describing her grooming in music under Hassu Khan, her reception of taalim as well as her experience of symbolic membership in a great fellowship of timeless maestros.”

On how Janki Bai became a star from days of penury

“Janki Bai wasn’t born in a kotha, to begin with. She was the daughter of a small-time halwai . By a curious chain of events, she and her mother found themselves initiated into the life of the kotha where she received intensive musical training from the best of Hindustani classical maestros. It meant exposure to the durbars of princely states and if one was exceptionally gifted, as Janki Bai was, a rise to stardom. But stardom comes at a price and that’s the complex destination she is headed for which my novel tracks. She was good friends with another star singer, Gauhar Jaan.”

On her views on Janki Bai, who also wrote and composed music, as a woman in the current times

“Studying her work a century after it was written, I see it as the intimate creative life of a public performer. It was a life of lonely but persistent overcoming, of powerful choices which went against the grain of social conformity, and a life in which the emotional losses were peculiarly compensated by a certain spiritual grace in music. It’s a pity that Janki’s name has been reduced to a faded rumor in her own city.

Her records were known only to a few select aficionados and there was a long period of eclipse and memory lapse on the part of the music world. Happily, I see that era of amnesia drawing to a close and there is a definite shift. Just as vinyl records are making a comeback and turntables too are back in the exclusive market, the names of lost artists of the gramophone age are reappearing to capture the imagination of audiences.”

