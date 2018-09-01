Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Karan Johar’s Biopic On Gunjan Saxena, Who Evacuated The Injured In Kargil War

Karan Johar had announced, last year, that he’ll be making a biopic on the first Indian woman to fly a chopper, flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who evacuated injured Indian soldiers from Kargil in 1999. She and fellow flight lieutenant Srividya Rajan brought the soldiers home in the face of heavy enemy fire in Kashmir.

Coming from a family of army personnel, Gunjan was part of the first ever batch of women pilots trained by the IAF. She was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for her work.

Now, Karan has finalized that it would be Janhvi Kapoor who’ll be playing the lead character. The actor had previously starred in Karan Johar’s Sairat-remake Dhadak, her debut.

