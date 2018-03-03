Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi On Her 21st Birthday With A Heart-Wrenching Post

Sridevi’s untimely demise shocked, saddened, and shattered the nation. It was an unbelievable incident that had everybody read the news more than once to confirm the news. An actor who worked for five decades left the world too soon, with too many thoughts to think about.

It was a reminder how every day of our life counts and how all that matters in the world, ultimately, is to give love and spend as much time as we can with our loved ones. One thought that had every person teary-eyed is the heart-wrenching situation of her two young daughters – Janhvi and Khushi. They lost their mother, their best friend, their lifelong support. Their pain is unimaginable and unbearable.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi’s elder daughter, turns 21 today. Just a week after her mother’s demise, she wrote a heart-touching post for her on her Instagram. Her pain, her emotions, her courage, and her will to stay strong can be felt through the letter.

A shield from sadness and pain, the best companion, the forever mentor – Janhvi shares how Sridevi was everything to her. The loss of a loved one often leaves us with the guilt of not being there enough. Janhvi, through her post, reminds us to love our parents and make them feel our love. She writes, “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you.“

She adds, “And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”.“