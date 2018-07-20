Janhvi Kapoor Finds Questions About The Industry’s Rivalries Utterly Sexist

Janhvi Kapoor, Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, has made entry into the world of Bollywood with her debut movie Dhadak. When the young debutante faced media during the promotion tour of her movie, apart from the questions about her debut and relationship with her late mother, she was asked about the competition in the industry.

Janhvi got quiet upset with media forging the rivalry between her and Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut this year. Reporters bring up how two actresses can never be friends almost at every event; Jahnvi decided to speak up in her recent interview.

The 21-year-old told reporters that she has high hopes for Sara and believes that actors can coexist as it is not “the survival of the fittest kind of situation”.

“I’m really excited to see so many new faces, so much new talent. I’ve had the pleasure to know Sara. I think she’s stunning, she is full of so much life and energy. I’m so much excited to see what she’ll bring. So I know she’s going to kill it,” Janhvi said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jahnvi pointed out that while she has been constantly asked about feuding with other newcomers, Ishaan Khattar has never been questioned about the same.

Jahnvi stated, “Over the course of this past month, I’ve been asked about competition a lot. I find it odd because Ishaan hasn’t been asked about it. And I think that’s because I’m a girl. It’s sad that sometimes we make it about how only one of the girls can be successful because we are not very capable of being happy for each other. I think it’s not a nice thing to put on the young girls in our society. I don’t think it’s survival of the fittest kind of situation. Coexisting is natural and it should be encouraged amongst young girls…”